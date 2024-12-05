The Episcopal Church Celebrates the Release of Layan Nasir 

The Episcopal Church is thankful for the release of Layan Nasir, a 23-year-old Anglican Palestinian woman, who has been in Israeli custody since April 6. We give thanks to God for answered prayers and to the advocates who have worked tirelessly to secure her freedom.

While celebrating Layan’s release, we lament the thousands of Palestinians who remain in administrative detention without charges, without a timeline for trial, and without contact with loved ones and religious leaders. We ask that all Palestinians who are unjustly detained be released, and that all Israeli hostages be allowed to return home.

The Episcopal Church continues to advocate for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, full humanitarian access, and an end to impunity and violence. We remain committed to pursuing a just and lasting peace in the Holy Land.

Episcopal Church Resources for the Conflict in the Holy Land

La Iglesia Episcopal celebra la liberación de Layan Nasir

La Iglesia Episcopal está agradecida por la liberación de Layan Nasir, una mujer palestina anglicana de 23 años, que ha estado bajo custodia israelí desde el 6 de abril. Damos gracias a Dios por las oraciones contestadas y a los defensores que han trabajado incansablemente para asegurar su libertad.

Al mismo tiempo que celebramos la liberación de Layan, lamentamos los miles de palestinos que permanecen en detención administrativa sin cargos, sin un plazo para el juicio y sin contacto con sus seres queridos y líderes religiosos. Pedimos que se libere a todos los palestinos que están detenidos injustamente y que se permita a todos los rehenes israelíes regresar a sus hogares.

La Iglesia Episcopal sigue abogando por un alto el fuego inmediato y sostenido, pleno acceso humanitario y el fin de la impunidad y la violencia. Seguimos comprometidos con la búsqueda de una paz justa y duradera en Tierra Santa.