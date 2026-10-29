Executive Council approves 29 grants for new Episcopal communities seeking ‘next faithful step’

Under a fresh approach to grant-funding for new Episcopal communities, The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council approved a $565,500 investment in 29 diverse projects during its October 2026 meeting. The recipients—who include multicultural and inclusive communities across the U.S. and in Europe—have defined their “next faithful step” in growing their outreach, ranging from resource development to establishing ministry and worship spaces. Read summaries of all the grant projects.



Rooted in and funded through General Convention resolutions A045 and A046, New Episcopal Community grants are designed to support developing communities that seek to reach new people, respond to their local contexts, and share the Good News of Jesus Christ in meaningful ways.



Informed by a year of listening and assessment across The Episcopal Church, the 2026 grant cycle introduced a new approach to accompanying these communities, inviting dioceses and leaders to share who they are serving; what they are learning in their context; and what resources will help them take the next faithful step in growing.



Eighty-five communities applied. The Advisory Group on Church Planting and Revitalization oversaw the review of 82 eligible applications representing 44 Episcopal dioceses, for a total request of $1.57 million in support. Evaluators intentionally considered whether ministries were reaching people not already connected to an Episcopal congregration or historically underrepresented in the church.



“The response to this year’s grant cycle reflects both the vitality of this work and the significant need across the church,” wrote the advisory group in its recommendation to the Executive Council. “The 2026 grant cycle reveals something deeply hopeful about the church: There is more faithful imagination, more missional energy, and more possibility emerging across The Episcopal Church than our current grant resources can fund.”



Grants were awarded to the following:

Episcopal Diocese of Alaska, Eucaristía en Español at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church: $7,200

Eucaristía en Español is a growing Spanish-language worshipping community serving Latino and Spanish-speaking people in Anchorage through monthly Eucharist, shared meals, and an inclusive expression of Episcopal faith.

The Episcopal Church in Colorado, Holy Companion Episcopal Church: $20,000

Holy Companion is an intergenerational Episcopal community in rapidly growing Sterling Ranch, creating a spiritual home for neighbors—including many who have stepped away from institutional Christianity—while also building meaningful ecumenical and interfaith relationships.

Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, Advent, Celina: $20,000

Church of the Advent is a new Episcopal church plant in rapidly growing Celina, creating a community of worship, discipleship, and belonging particularly oriented toward young families, newcomers, and people with little or no connection to liturgical Christianity.

Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, Grace Community: $20,000

Grace Community is a culturally rooted, Farsi-speaking Episcopal community where Persian refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and their families find worship, belonging, discipleship, and a connection to the wider church.





Grace Community is a culturally rooted, Farsi-speaking Episcopal community where Persian refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and their families find worship, belonging, discipleship, and a connection to the wider church. Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe, Mission Épiscopale Francophone de la Résurrection: $20,000

Mission Épiscopale Francophone de la Résurrection is a multicultural and multinational French-speaking Episcopal community in Paris, serving people from across the global Francophone community with an affirming and reconciling expression of the Gospel.





Mission Épiscopale Francophone de la Résurrection is a multicultural and multinational French-speaking Episcopal community in Paris, serving people from across the global Francophone community with an affirming and reconciling expression of the Gospel. Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe, Saint Nino’s Mission Church, Tbilisi, Georgia: $20,000

Saint Nino’s is a predominantly young, lay-led Episcopal community offering an affirming Christian witness in Tbilisi, Georgia, including a spiritual home for LGBTQ+ people and others seeking a more welcoming expression of faith.





Saint Nino’s is a predominantly young, lay-led Episcopal community offering an affirming Christian witness in Tbilisi, Georgia, including a spiritual home for LGBTQ+ people and others seeking a more welcoming expression of faith. Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii, Hālau Wa ʻa Episcopal, Honouliuli: $20,000

Hālau Waʻa is a culturally grounded Episcopal community serving the rapidly growing and diverse communities of West Oʻahu through worship, small “waʻa” gatherings, service, and ministry rooted in Hawaiian values and culture.





Hālau Waʻa is a culturally grounded Episcopal community serving the rapidly growing and diverse communities of West Oʻahu through worship, small “waʻa” gatherings, service, and ministry rooted in Hawaiian values and culture. Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii, Kāne’ohe Episcopal Ministry Center, Korean Ministry: $20,000

This emerging Korean-language Episcopal community seeks to reconnect Korean immigrants and Korean Americans on Oʻahu with a culturally rooted, grace-centered expression of Christian faith while sharing a ministry campus with a developing Tongan community.





This emerging Korean-language Episcopal community seeks to reconnect Korean immigrants and Korean Americans on Oʻahu with a culturally rooted, grace-centered expression of Christian faith while sharing a ministry campus with a developing Tongan community. The Episcopal Church in Idaho, Grace / La Gracia: $20,000

Grace / La Gracia is The Episcopal Church in Idaho’s first bilingual, bicultural worshipping community, bringing English- and Spanish-speaking neighbors together as one congregation shaped by shared worship, leadership, formation, and service.





Grace / La Gracia is The Episcopal Church in Idaho’s first bilingual, bicultural worshipping community, bringing English- and Spanish-speaking neighbors together as one congregation shaped by shared worship, leadership, formation, and service. Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky, Trinity South Sudanese Episcopal Church: $20,000

Trinity is a new Episcopal congregation where South Sudanese refugees and their families worship in Dinka, English, and Arabic while finding spiritual belonging, practical support, and connection to their cultural heritage.





Trinity is a new Episcopal congregation where South Sudanese refugees and their families worship in Dinka, English, and Arabic while finding spiritual belonging, practical support, and connection to their cultural heritage. Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, Trinity-Trinidad Episcopal Church, Haverhill: $20,000

Trinity-Trinidad is a bilingual, multicultural Episcopal community where English- and Spanish-speaking members worship and lead together as one congregation, creating a home particularly welcoming to Latino immigrants.





Trinity-Trinidad is a bilingual, multicultural Episcopal community where English- and Spanish-speaking members worship and lead together as one congregation, creating a home particularly welcoming to Latino immigrants. Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, Mother of the Savior Church: $20,000

Mother of the Savior is a bilingual Arabic-English Episcopal-Lutheran community in Dearborn serving Arab and Middle Eastern Christians, immigrants, and refugees through worship, pastoral care, formation, and relationships.





Mother of the Savior is a bilingual Arabic-English Episcopal-Lutheran community in Dearborn serving Arab and Middle Eastern Christians, immigrants, and refugees through worship, pastoral care, formation, and relationships. The Episcopal Church in Minnesota, Casa Maria: $20,000

Casa Maria is an emerging bilingual Episcopal community among immigrant and refugee families in Richfield, Minnesota, where relationships formed through hospitality and practical support are opening pathways to prayer, worship, discipleship, and shared leadership.





Casa Maria is an emerging bilingual Episcopal community among immigrant and refugee families in Richfield, Minnesota, where relationships formed through hospitality and practical support are opening pathways to prayer, worship, discipleship, and shared leadership. The Episcopal Church in Minnesota, Good Courage Farm: $20,000

Good Courage Farm is an agrarian Christian community where worship, discipleship, creation care, food justice, and shared work come together.





Good Courage Farm is an agrarian Christian community where worship, discipleship, creation care, food justice, and shared work come together. Episcopal Diocese of Missouri, St. Monica Missional Community: $20,000

St. Monica is an emerging African Anglican-Episcopal community serving African immigrants, members of the African diaspora, and intercultural families in the Greater St. Louis and St. Charles region.





St. Monica is an emerging African Anglican-Episcopal community serving African immigrants, members of the African diaspora, and intercultural families in the Greater St. Louis and St. Charles region. Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, The Benedictine Way: $20,000

The Benedictine Way is a diverse Christian community in North Omaha bringing Benedictine spirituality into the world through a shared life of prayer, formation, hospitality, service to neighbors experiencing food insecurity, young-adult ministry, and an expanding online contemplative community.





The Benedictine Way is a diverse Christian community in North Omaha bringing Benedictine spirituality into the world through a shared life of prayer, formation, hospitality, service to neighbors experiencing food insecurity, young-adult ministry, and an expanding online contemplative community. Episcopal Diocese of New York, The Society of the Siblings at Bethany: $20,000

The Society of the Siblings at Bethany is an intentional Christian community living, praying, and practicing hospitality together in a previously vacant rectory at the Church of the Atonement in the Bronx.





The Society of the Siblings at Bethany is an intentional Christian community living, praying, and practicing hospitality together in a previously vacant rectory at the Church of the Atonement in the Bronx. Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, New Hope Collaborative: $20,000

New Hope Collaborative is transforming the former St. Mark’s Episcopal Church campus in East Raleigh into a community hub where faith, justice, service, and relationships intersect.





New Hope Collaborative is transforming the former St. Mark’s Episcopal Church campus in East Raleigh into a community hub where faith, justice, service, and relationships intersect. Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, The Village at St. Patrick’s, Kenwood: $18,300

The Village is a new missional community emerging from St. Patrick’s in Kenwood to reach Gen Z and Latino young adults in Sonoma Valley, particularly those who may feel disconnected from traditional forms of church.





The Village is a new missional community emerging from St. Patrick’s in Kenwood to reach Gen Z and Latino young adults in Sonoma Valley, particularly those who may feel disconnected from traditional forms of church. Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana, Iglesia Episcopal de Santiago: $20,000

Iglesia Episcopal de Santiago is a new Spanish-speaking Episcopal community taking root in Goshen, Indiana, where a large and growing Latino population has had limited access to an affirming, sacramental, and liturgical Episcopal community.





Iglesia Episcopal de Santiago is a new Spanish-speaking Episcopal community taking root in Goshen, Indiana, where a large and growing Latino population has had limited access to an affirming, sacramental, and liturgical Episcopal community. Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, U.P. Wild: $20,000

U.P. Wild is a nature-based faith community with seven branches across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, creating spiritual community for people who encounter God outdoors, including many who feel disconnected from or wounded by traditional church.





U.P. Wild is a nature-based faith community with seven branches across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, creating spiritual community for people who encounter God outdoors, including many who feel disconnected from or wounded by traditional church. Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Okmulgee: $20,000

Redeemer is a renewed, Native-led Episcopal community in the capital of the Mvskoke Nation, proclaiming the Gospel while honoring Mvskoke language and culture through worship, children’s formation, recovery ministry, hospitality, and relationships among Native and non-Native neighbors.





Redeemer is a renewed, Native-led Episcopal community in the capital of the Mvskoke Nation, proclaiming the Gospel while honoring Mvskoke language and culture through worship, children’s formation, recovery ministry, hospitality, and relationships among Native and non-Native neighbors. Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, Church of the Incarnation: $20,000

Church of the Incarnation is restoring an Episcopal presence to Beaver County after nearly 20 years, welcoming people returning to faith, exploring Christianity for the first time, or seeking an inclusive sacramental community after difficult experiences with the church.





Church of the Incarnation is restoring an Episcopal presence to Beaver County after nearly 20 years, welcoming people returning to faith, exploring Christianity for the first time, or seeking an inclusive sacramental community after difficult experiences with the church. Episcopal Diocese of San Diego, Good Shepherd, Bonita: $20,000

El Buen Pastor is a new bilingual and cross-cultural congregation at Church of the Good Shepherd, creating a Spanish-language Episcopal community for Latino families, young people, and unchurched neighbors in the culturally diverse South Bay near the U.S.–Mexico border.





El Buen Pastor is a new bilingual and cross-cultural congregation at Church of the Good Shepherd, creating a Spanish-language Episcopal community for Latino families, young people, and unchurched neighbors in the culturally diverse South Bay near the U.S.–Mexico border. Episcopal Diocese of San Diego – Resurrection Episcopal Church: $20,000

Resurrection is a growing Episcopal community in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood where LGBTQ+ people and families, unhoused neighbors, people in recovery, young adults, and those wounded by previous church experiences are finding belonging through sacramental worship, relationship, service, and formation.





Resurrection is a growing Episcopal community in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood where LGBTQ+ people and families, unhoused neighbors, people in recovery, young adults, and those wounded by previous church experiences are finding belonging through sacramental worship, relationship, service, and formation. Episcopal Diocese of Texas, Mosaic Episcopal Church: $20,000

Mosaic is a diverse and inclusive Episcopal community in rapidly growing West Pearland, creating multiple pathways into Christian community for young adults, families, LGBTQ+ people and allies, spiritual seekers, people recovering from church hurt, and neighbors who may not initially connect through traditional Sunday worship.





Mosaic is a diverse and inclusive Episcopal community in rapidly growing West Pearland, creating multiple pathways into Christian community for young adults, families, LGBTQ+ people and allies, spiritual seekers, people recovering from church hurt, and neighbors who may not initially connect through traditional Sunday worship. Episcopal Diocese of Washington, The Well, Bowie: $20,000

The Well is a multicultural Episcopal community with Black leadership in Bowie, Maryland, building relationships with unchurched and spiritually curious people—particularly young adults, young families, and people from the African diaspora and Latiné communities—through hospitality, conversation, service, and accessible forms of worship.





The Well is a multicultural Episcopal community with Black leadership in Bowie, Maryland, building relationships with unchurched and spiritually curious people—particularly young adults, young families, and people from the African diaspora and Latiné communities—through hospitality, conversation, service, and accessible forms of worship. Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Water and Wilderness Church: $20,000

Water and Wilderness Church is a fully outdoor Episcopal community worshipping along the Potomac River, creating a threshold between church and world for people who encounter God in nature, seek authentic spiritual community, or have been harmed by or disconnected from traditional church.





Water and Wilderness Church is a fully outdoor Episcopal community worshipping along the Potomac River, creating a threshold between church and world for people who encounter God in nature, seek authentic spiritual community, or have been harmed by or disconnected from traditional church. Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Haverhill: $20,000

St. Paul’s Hispanic Ministry is building a bilingual and culturally responsive Episcopal community in Holyoke where Spanish-speaking adults, children, youth, and families can worship in their own language while becoming fully connected to the life, service, and leadership of the wider parish.

Learn more about The Episcopal Church’s commitment to congregational vitality.

執行委員會批准29項新聖公會社區「忠心的下一步」補助金

在發放新聖公會社區補助金的新策略下，聖公會執行委員會於2026年10月會議中批准了565,500美元投資，用於29項多元專案。受益者包括美國及歐洲的多元文化且包容的社區，他們明確界定了擴大外展的「忠心的下一步」，範圍涵蓋資源開發、建立事工與敬拜空間。 請閱讀所有補助金計畫的摘要。



新聖公會社區補助金源於並經由美國聖公會總議會決議A045 及 A046出資，旨在支持尋求接觸新人群、回應當地情境，並以有意義的方式分享耶穌基督福音的開發中社區。



歷經在全聖公會一年的傾聽與評估後， 2026年補助金週期引入了與這些社區同行的一項新舉措，邀請教區與領袖分享他們正在服侍的對象；他們在所處環境中學到的事物；以及哪些資源能幫助他們邁出忠心的下一步成長。



共有85個社區提出申請。教會植堂與重建諮詢小組監督代表44個聖公會教區的82份符合資格申請的審查，總申請支持金額達157萬美元。評估人員特意考量事工是否觸及尚未與聖公會會眾關聯或教會歷史上代表性不足的人群。



「對今年補助金週期的回應反映了這項工作的活力以及教會整體的重大需求，」諮詢小組在其對執行委員會的建議中寫道。「2026年的補助金週期揭示了教會深具希望的一面：聖公會中有了更多忠信的想像力、更多的宣教活力，而且比我們現有補助金資源所能負擔的更多可能性正在萌芽。」



資助對象包括：

阿拉斯加聖公會教區，聖瑪麗聖公會教堂的Eucaristía en Español：$7,200

Eucaristía en Español 是一個不斷成長的西班牙語敬拜社區，透過每月聖餐、共享餐點及包容性地表達聖公會信仰，服務安克拉治的拉丁裔及西班牙語使用人群。

科羅拉多聖公會教堂，聖伴聖公會：$20,000

聖伴教會是位於快速成長的斯特林牧場的跨世代聖公會社區，為鄰里—包括許多已遠離建制派基督教的人們—創造靈性家園，同時也建立有意義的普世教會與跨信仰關係。

達拉斯聖公會教區，降臨教會，塞利納：$20,000

降臨教會是位於快速成長的塞利納的新聖公會教會，建立敬拜、門徒訓練與有歸屬感的社區，特別針對年輕家庭、新來者及與禮儀基督宗教幾乎無關的人們。

達拉斯聖公會教區，恩典社群： $20,000

恩典社區是一個具有文化根基、講波斯語的聖公會社區，波斯難民、尋求庇護者、移民及其家庭在此找到敬拜、歸屬感、門徒訓練，並與更廣泛的教會建立連結。





恩典社區是一個具有文化根基、講波斯語的聖公會社區，波斯難民、尋求庇護者、移民及其家庭在此找到敬拜、歸屬感、門徒訓練，並與更廣泛的教會建立連結。 歐洲聖公會大會，復活法語宣教團： $20,000

復活法語宣教團是一個多元文化的多國籍法語聖公會社區，位於巴黎，服務來自全球法語社區的人們，以肯定與和解的福音進行表達。





復活法語宣教團是一個多元文化的多國籍法語聖公會社區，位於巴黎，服務來自全球法語社區的人們，以肯定與和解的福音進行表達。 歐洲聖公會大會，聖妮諾傳教教堂，第比利斯，喬治亞： $20,000

聖妮諾教會是一個年輕平信徒領導的聖公會社區，位於喬治亞第比利斯，提供肯定性的基督教見證，並為LGBTQ+族群及其他尋求更包容信仰表達的人們提供靈性家園。





聖妮諾教會是一個年輕平信徒領導的聖公會社區，位於喬治亞第比利斯，提供肯定性的基督教見證，並為LGBTQ+族群及其他尋求更包容信仰表達的人們提供靈性家園。 夏威夷聖公會教區， Hālau Wa ʻ a聖公會，霍努利烏利：$20,000

Hālau Waʻa是一個文化根基深厚的聖公會社區，服務於西歐胡島快速成長且多元的社區，提供敬拜、小型 “waʻa” 聚會、服務與根植於夏威夷的價值觀與文化的事工。





Hālau Waʻa是一個文化根基深厚的聖公會社區，服務於西歐胡島快速成長且多元的社區，提供敬拜、小型 “waʻa” 聚會、服務與根植於夏威夷的價值觀與文化的事工。 夏威夷聖公會教區，卡尼奧赫主教事工中心，韓籍事工： $20,000

這個新興的韓語聖公會社群致力於在歐胡島重新連結韓國移民與韓裔美國人，透過文化根植、以恩典為中心的基督教信仰表達，並與一個發展中的湯加社區共享事工園區。





這個新興的韓語聖公會社群致力於在歐胡島重新連結韓國移民與韓裔美國人，透過文化根植、以恩典為中心的基督教信仰表達，並與一個發展中的湯加社區共享事工園區。 愛達荷州聖公會教堂，恩典 /拉格拉西亞：$20,000

恩典/拉格拉西亞是愛達荷州首個雙語、雙重文化的聖公會敬拜社區，將英語與西班牙語鄰里齊聚一堂，透過共同敬拜、領導、培育與服務塑造會眾。





恩典/拉格拉西亞是愛達荷州首個雙語、雙重文化的聖公會敬拜社區，將英語與西班牙語鄰里齊聚一堂，透過共同敬拜、領導、培育與服務塑造會眾。 肯塔基州聖公會教區，三一南蘇丹聖公會： $20,000

三一教會是一個新的聖公會會眾，南蘇丹難民及其家屬在此以丁卡語、英語和阿拉伯語敬拜，同時尋求靈性歸屬感、實際支持及與其文化遺產的連結。





三一教會是一個新的聖公會會眾，南蘇丹難民及其家屬在此以丁卡語、英語和阿拉伯語敬拜，同時尋求靈性歸屬感、實際支持及與其文化遺產的連結。 麻薩諸塞州聖公會教區，三一 -特立尼達聖公會教堂，哈弗希爾：$20,000

三一-特立尼達是一個雙語、多元文化的聖公會社區，由英語與西班牙語成員共同敬拜並帶領，形成一個尤其歡迎拉丁裔移民的家園。





三一-特立尼達是一個雙語、多元文化的聖公會社區，由英語與西班牙語成員共同敬拜並帶領，形成一個尤其歡迎拉丁裔移民的家園。 密西根州聖公會教區，救主之母： $20,000

救主之母是一個位於迪爾伯恩的阿拉伯語-英語雙語聖公會-路德宗社區，透過敬拜、牧養關懷、培育及人際關係服務阿拉伯及中東基督徒、移民及難民。





救主之母是一個位於迪爾伯恩的阿拉伯語-英語雙語聖公會-路德宗社區，透過敬拜、牧養關懷、培育及人際關係服務阿拉伯及中東基督徒、移民及難民。 明尼蘇達州聖公會教堂， Casa Maria：$20,000

Casa Maria 是明尼蘇達州里奇菲爾德的一個新興雙語聖公會社區，由移民與難民家庭組成，透過款待與實際支持建立的關係，為禱告、敬拜、門徒訓練及共同領導開啟道路。





Casa Maria 是明尼蘇達州里奇菲爾德的一個新興雙語聖公會社區，由移民與難民家庭組成，透過款待與實際支持建立的關係，為禱告、敬拜、門徒訓練及共同領導開啟道路。 明尼蘇達州聖公會教堂，Good Courage Farm：$20,000

Good Courage Farm 是一個農業基督教社區，匯聚敬拜、門徒訓練、創造關懷、食物公義與共同工作。

密蘇里州聖公會教區，聖莫尼卡聖公會傳教社區：$20,000

聖莫尼卡是一個新興的非洲普世聖公會社區，服務非洲移民、非洲散居者及大聖路易斯與聖查爾斯地區的跨文化家庭。

內布拉斯加州聖公會教區，本篤會之道：$20,000

本篤會之道是北奧馬哈的一個多元基督教社區，透過共同祈禱、培育、款待的生活，服務面臨糧食不安全的鄰居、年輕成人事工，以及不斷擴展的線上默觀社群，將本篤會靈性帶入世界。

紐約聖公會教區，伯大尼兄弟姊妹會：$20,000

伯大尼兄弟姊妹會是一個意向性基督徒社區，共同生活、祈禱並實踐款待，位於布朗克斯贖罪教會一棟先前空置的主任牧師住宅中。

北卡羅來納聖公會教區，新希望協作組織：$20,000

新希望協作組織正在將位於東羅利的前聖馬克聖公會教堂園區轉型為信仰、公義、服務與人際關係交匯的社區樞紐。

北加州聖公會教區， The Village，肯伍德聖派翠克：$18,300

The Village 是一個新興的宣教社區，從肯伍德的聖派翠克教堂發展出來，旨在接觸索諾瑪谷的 Z 世代及拉丁裔年輕人，特別是那些可能對傳統教會形式感到疏離的人們。

北印第安納聖公會教區，聖地牙哥主教教會：$20,000

聖地牙哥主教教會是一個新興的西班牙語聖公會社區，在印第安納州戈申市扎根，當地擁有龐大且持續增長的拉丁裔人口，對接納包容、重視聖事且遵循禮拜儀式的聖公會社區的接觸有限。

北密西根聖公會教區， U.P. Wild：$20,000

U.P. Wild是一個以自然為基礎的信仰社區，在密西根上半島設有七個分支，為在戶外與上帝相遇的人創造靈性社區，包括許多對傳統教會感到疏離或受傷的人們。





U.P. Wild是一個以自然為基礎的信仰社區，在密西根上半島設有七個分支，為在戶外與上帝相遇的人創造靈性社區，包括許多對傳統教會感到疏離或受傷的人們。 奧克拉荷馬聖公會教區，救世主聖公會教堂，奧克穆爾吉： $20,000

救世主教會是一個復興原住民牧養聖公會社區，位於姆斯科克民族首府，宣揚福音，同時透過敬拜、兒童培育、康復事工、款待以及原住民與非原住民鄰里間的關係，尊崇姆斯科克語言與文化。





救世主教會是一個復興原住民牧養聖公會社區，位於姆斯科克民族首府，宣揚福音，同時透過敬拜、兒童培育、康復事工、款待以及原住民與非原住民鄰里間的關係，尊崇姆斯科克語言與文化。 匹茲堡聖公會教區，道成肉身教會：$20,000

近20年後，道成肉身教會當下正在比佛郡恢復聖公會的存在，歡迎回歸信仰、首次探索基督教，或在與教會有了不愉快的經歷之後尋求包容性聖禮社區的人們。



聖地牙哥聖公會教區，善牧教會，博尼塔： $20,000

El Buen Pastor是善牧教會內一個新的雙語跨文化會眾，致力於為拉丁裔家庭、年輕人及未信教的鄰里打造西班牙語聖公會社區，服務於文化多元、靠近美墨邊境的南灣地區。





El Buen Pastor是善牧教會內一個新的雙語跨文化會眾，致力於為拉丁裔家庭、年輕人及未信教的鄰里打造西班牙語聖公會社區，服務於文化多元、靠近美墨邊境的南灣地區。 聖地牙哥聖公會教區 -復活聖公會教堂：$20,000

復活教會是聖地牙哥海洋海灘社區中一個不斷成長的聖公會社區，LGBTQ+族群與家庭、無家可歸鄰里、康復者、年輕成人，以及因過去教會經歷受傷的人們，正透過聖禮敬拜、關係、服務與培育找到歸屬感。





復活教會是聖地牙哥海洋海灘社區中一個不斷成長的聖公會社區，LGBTQ+族群與家庭、無家可歸鄰里、康復者、年輕成人，以及因過去教會經歷受傷的人們，正透過聖禮敬拜、關係、服務與培育找到歸屬感。 德州聖公會教區， Mosaic聖公會教堂：$20,000

Mosaic 是位於快速成長的西皮爾蘭地區的一個多元且包容的聖公會社區，為年輕人、家庭、LGBTQ+ 族群及其盟友、靈性尋求者、教會創傷中復原者，以及起初可能無法透過傳統主日敬拜連結的鄰里，創造多條通往基督教社區的途徑。





Mosaic 是位於快速成長的西皮爾蘭地區的一個多元且包容的聖公會社區，為年輕人、家庭、LGBTQ+ 族群及其盟友、靈性尋求者、教會創傷中復原者，以及起初可能無法透過傳統主日敬拜連結的鄰里，創造多條通往基督教社區的途徑。 華盛頓聖公會教區， The Well，鮑伊，馬里蘭：$20,000

The Well是一個多元文化的聖公會社區，在黑人領導之下，位於馬里蘭州鮑伊，透過款待、對話、服務及無障礙的禮拜形式，與未曾入教且靈性好奇的人們建立關係，特別是年輕成人、年輕家庭，以及來自非洲散居和拉丁裔社區的人。





The Well是一個多元文化的聖公會社區，在黑人領導之下，位於馬里蘭州鮑伊，透過款待、對話、服務及無障礙的禮拜形式，與未曾入教且靈性好奇的人們建立關係，特別是年輕成人、年輕家庭，以及來自非洲散居和拉丁裔社區的人。 華盛頓聖公會教區，水與荒野教會：$20,000

水與荒野教會是一個完全戶外的聖公會社區，沿著波托馬克河敬拜，為在自然中遇見上帝、尋求真實靈性社區，或曾被傳統教會傷害或脫節的人們，在教會與世界之間建立起門檻。

西麻薩諸塞聖公會教區，聖保羅聖公會教堂，哈弗希爾：$20,000

聖保羅西班牙語事工正在霍利奧克建立雙語且具文化回應性的聖公會社區，讓講西班牙語的成人、兒童、青少年及家庭能以自己的語言敬拜，同時與更廣泛教區的生活、服務及領導緊密連結。

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