Episcopal Church 2025 Parochial Report shows attendance stabilizing and new data on congregational life

The Episcopal Church’s newly released 2025 Parochial Report—which builds on changes introduced to the data collecting process in 2024—shows continued post-pandemic stabilization in terms of attendance and finances, though overall membership continues to slowly decline.



The Parochial Report is the oldest, most continuous gathering of data by The Episcopal Church. The data is published on the General Convention Office website, along with an analysis. The 2025 report reflects data gathered from 91.9% of Episcopal parishes and missions.

Expanded questions for a broader picture of congregational life are now included in annual reporting, and this year’s report includes findings from an outside national study that highlight deep engagement by Episcopalians and excitement among younger attenders.

The 2025 analysis, done by Hartford Institute for Religion Research, notes that due to the 2024 changes in the questionnaire and data handling process, most data cannot be compared over time, but limited trend data is available for membership, average Sunday in-person attendance, and finances.



Highlights include:

Since 2015, membership has declined from nearly 2 million to 1.4 million reported for both 2024 and 2025. This trend has persisted for decades, the analysis states.

Since 2015, average Sunday in-person attendance has declined from nearly 600,000 to 407,000 reported for 2025. After dipping to 300,000 in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance has rebounded to the previous point of decline. Average Sunday livestream attendance in 2025 was 116,936. The median average for Sunday attendance—combining in-person and livestream—was 43.

Similar to 2024, total expenses and income are nearly equal ($2.7 billion), with donations made through offering plates and pledges continuing to account for about 54% of total income received. The median average pledge amount in 2025 was $3,193.

The expanded parochial report includes information about endowments and investments; debt; buildings, land, and rental income—as well as responses to the following questions:

How is your parish reducing your carbon footprint?

Of the 4,340 responses, congregations listed HVAC systems, recycling programs, and waste and single-use plastics most frequently among eight core themes.



Of the 4,340 responses, congregations listed HVAC systems, recycling programs, and waste and single-use plastics most frequently among eight core themes. What is one program or initiative at your church that represents your hope for the future of your congregation or the greater Episcopal Church?

Of 4,475 responses, programs for youth, children, and families were listed most frequently, followed by outreach to people in need.

This year’s report also includes findings from the 2024 Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations (EPIC) Attender Survey, part of a national study conducted by Hartford Institute for Religion Research and funded by the Lilly Endowment. More than 2,500 people who participate in 123 Episcopal congregations responded to the survey.



Those findings include a demographic look at “who fills Episcopal pews,” the experiences of online worshippers, how attenders see their congregations, where new attenders come from and why they chose their church, and how engaged Episcopalians are in worship, giving, and volunteering.



“There are many deeply engaged Episcopalians,” Hartford’s analysis notes, listing 92% of respondents as attending worship monthly or more. “Most have increased or maintained their involvement in attending, volunteering, and financial giving over the past five years.”



Thirty-two percent of attenders joined their current congregation in the past five years, with 77% of those coming from another congregation; 20% returning after years away; and 3% new to church. Nearly 65% chose their new church because it aligned with their beliefs and values; 53% because it was welcoming; and 50% because of worship.



The survey notes that 89% of those under age 35 who are attending Episcopal churches are excited about the future of their congregation. Respondents see their congregations as spiritually alive and vital (84%), having a clear mission and purpose (80%), and striving to become more diverse (74%), among other listings.



The Parochial Report, in accordance with Canon I.6, is developed by the House of Deputies Committee on the State of the Church, authorized by the Executive Council, and overseen by the executive officer of the General Convention. The Parochial Report is part of the General Convention Office’s data collection and analysis work, directed by Interim Executive Officer Molly James and assisted by Data Specialist Iris DeLeonardo.



Questions? Email reports@episcopalchurch.org.