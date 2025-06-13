Diocese of Dallas receives consents for Bishop-elect Rob Price

The standing committees and bishops exercising jurisdiction have given the required majority of consents to the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas for its May 3 election of the Very Rev. Rob Price as bishop coadjutor. His ordination is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Price is the dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Dallas. He will serve as bishop coadjutor under the Rt. Rev. George R. Sumner, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas. Upon the retirement of Bishop Sumner, Price will become the eighth bishop of the diocese.

In giving consent to Price’s ordination and consecration as bishop, standing committees and bishops exercising jurisdiction in The Episcopal Church attest to knowing of “no impediment on account of which” Bishop-elect Price ought not be ordained as bishop, and that his election was conducted in accordance with the canons. The consent process is detailed in Canon III.11.3.