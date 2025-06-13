Diocese of Dallas receives consents for Bishop-elect Rob Price
The standing committees and bishops exercising jurisdiction have given the required majority of consents to the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas for its May 3 election of the Very Rev. Rob Price as bishop coadjutor. His ordination is scheduled for Sept. 6.
Price is the dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Dallas. He will serve as bishop coadjutor under the Rt. Rev. George R. Sumner, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Dallas. Upon the retirement of Bishop Sumner, Price will become the eighth bishop of the diocese.
In giving consent to Price’s ordination and consecration as bishop, standing committees and bishops exercising jurisdiction in The Episcopal Church attest to knowing of “no impediment on account of which” Bishop-elect Price ought not be ordained as bishop, and that his election was conducted in accordance with the canons. The consent process is detailed in Canon III.11.3.
La Diócesis de Dallas recibe el consentimiento para el obispo electo Rob Price
Los comités permanentes y los obispos con jurisdicción han otorgado la mayoría de los consentimientos requerida a la Diócesis Episcopal de Dallas para ratificar la elección, el pasado 3 de mayo, del Muy Rdo. Rob Price como obispo coadjutor. Su ordenación está programada para el 6 de septiembre.
Price es el deán de la Catedral de San Mateo en Dallas. Servirá como obispo coadjutor a las órdenes del Rvdmo. George R. Sumner, obispo de la Diócesis Episcopal de Dallas. Tras la jubilación del obispo Sumner, Price se convertirá en el octavo obispo de la diócesis.
Al otorgar el consentimiento para la ordenación y consagración de Price como obispo, los comités permanentes y los obispos con jurisdicción de la Iglesia Episcopal declaran no tener conocimiento de ningún impedimento por el cual el obispo electo Price no deba ser ordenado obispo, y que su elección se llevó a cabo de conformidad con los Cánones. El proceso de consentimiento se detalla en el Canon III.11.3.