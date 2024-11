Episcopal Church delegation advocates for creation care at COP29

Earlier this year, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry named 17 delegates to represent his office at the 2024 United Nations climate change conference, which began Nov. 11 and runs through Nov. 22. This is the 10th year the presiding bishop has convened Episcopalians in this global forum to emphasize shared commitment to creation care and advocate for equitable climate justice policies.



The 29th session of the Conference of Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP29, is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The decision to send a small in-person delegation to Baku seeks to balance the urgency of climate change with concerns about ongoing human rights violations in Azerbaijan—in particular, the expulsion of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023. The Episcopal Church has a strong historic relationship with Armenian churches, and Episcopalians are invited to advocate for human rights and stand in prayerful solidarity with Armenians.

All are likewise encouraged to support and promote global climate justice during and beyond COP29, and to participate in the following related events:

Nov. 16, noon ET: Liturgy for Planetary Crisis: Episcopal Worship Service during COP29. Register online.





Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET: Episcopal COP29 Closing Event and Report Back from Delegates. Register online.





While three representatives will attend COP29 in person, the event’s hybrid platform allows for a wider representation of Episcopal delegates, who will participate virtually and in person in daily events, working closely with Anglican Communion delegates and other faith-based coalition partners.

The delegates—who have undergone in-depth advocacy training and will host public reports, discussions, and events throughout the process—are as follows:

The Rev. Richard Acosta, Episcopal Diocese of Colombia

Kate Varley Alonso, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles

The Rev. Margaret Brack, Episcopal Diocese of Easton

Alexander Colby, Episcopal Diocese of Texas

Dawn Conklin, Episcopal Diocese of Montana

The Rev. Lisa da Silva, Episcopal Diocese of California

Riley Demo, Episcopal Diocese of Kansas

Alexizendria Link, Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts

Allegra Lovejoy, Episcopal Diocese of New York

The Rev. Stephanie Johnson, Episcopal Church in Connecticut

Elizabeth Harnett, Episcopal Church in Colorado

The Rev. Lester V. Mackenzie, Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles

Robin Okumu, Episcopal Diocese of Olympia

Tom Poynor, Episcopal Diocese of California

The Rev. Anna Shine, Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina

Autumn Smith, Episcopal Diocese of Washington

Megan Womack, Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee





Follow the COP29 delegation’s work on social media at the Episcopal UN Facebook page.