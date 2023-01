Online filing open for 2022 Parochial Report; due by March 1

Online filing for the 2022 Parochial Report for all Episcopal Church congregations is now available. Reports must be filed by March 1.

An email was sent to congregations on Monday, Dec. 7. Those who did not receive the email or need help with their login name should contact their diocesan office for assistance.

Additional resources such as video walkthroughs and a workbook with detailed instructions to help guide the process can be found on the Forms and Instructions page on the General Convention website.

Data from the Parochial Report—the oldest, most continuous gathering of data by The Episcopal Church—touches every congregation throughout nine provinces. Together with other data, including that of the recorder of ordinations and the registrar of General Convention, it provides insight into the state of the church.

“The annual Parochial Report has traditionally played a major role as the church plans its mission and ministry,” said the Rev. Canon Michael Barlowe, executive officer of General Convention. “I am thankful for the considerable effort clergy and congregational leadership put into the careful preparation of the report each year.”

By tradition and canon, the Parochial Report requirements are developed by the House of Deputies’ Committee on the State of the Church, using a form approved by the church’s Executive Council.

View results from the 2021 Parochial Report and find narrative analysis of the data on this page. Visit the “Study Your Neighborhood” page to explore trends for individual congregations and dioceses over the most recently available 11 years.