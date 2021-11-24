Presiding Bishop Michael Curry responds to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case
While nothing will return Ahmaud Arbery to his loved ones, our justice system has held three men accountable for hunting down and killing a Black man who did nothing but go for a run in a predominately white neighborhood, and I give thanks for this outcome. My prayers are with Arbery’s family as they continue to grieve his loss.
Even so, our work as followers of Jesus, as a church, and as a nation, continues; we cannot rest until these modern embodiments of terror against any human child of God are no more. We must labor on for racial healing and reconciliation in each of our hearts—and in our society. We must reimagine and advocate against systems, laws, and policies that encourage vigilantism and diminish human life, because all people should be treated with the dignity, love, and respect that is due children of God.
El Obispo Presidente Michael Curry responde al veredicto en el caso de Ahmaud Arbery
Aunque nada puede devolver a Ahmaud Arbery con vida a sus seres amados, nuestro sistema de justicia responsabilizó a tres hombres por haber perseguido y asesinado a un hombre Negro cuya peor falta fue salir a trotar en un barrio predominantemente blanco. Doy gracias por el resultado. Mis oraciones están con la familia quienes siguen de duelo por la muerte de Arbery.
Aun así, nuestro trabajo como seguidores de Jesús, como iglesia, como nación, no se detiene. No podemos descansar hasta que desaparezcan estas encarnaciones modernas del terror contra cualquier criatura de Dios. Debemos seguir trabajando para buscar la reconciliación y la sanación racial en cada uno de nuestros corazones y en nuestra sociedad. Debemos reimaginarnos y abogar en contra de los sistemas, las leyes y las políticas que animen el vigilantismo y que disminuyan el valor de la vida humana. Porque todas las personas deben ser tratadas con la dignidad, el amor y el respeto que se debe dar a los hijos de Dios.
