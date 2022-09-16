Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to preach at cathedral service for Queen Elizabeth II
Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will deliver the sermon at a Sept. 21 memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Washington National Cathedral, held in partnership with the U.S. British Embassy. The public is invited to join the 11 a.m. ET service online.
The Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, will preside over the service; and the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, cathedral dean, will share remarks, along with Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the U.S.
Curry, who preached at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, shared prayers for the queen and her family upon her Sept. 8 death, noting, “Her resilience, her dignity, and her model of quiet faith and piety have been—and will continue to be—an example for so many.”
The Episcopal Church, which includes the Washington National Cathedral, is a constituent member of the global Anglican Communion, along with the Church of England. The queen visited the cathedral multiple times during her reign, including in 1957 for the dedication of the War Memorial Chapel with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and in 1976 for the completion of the nave with President Gerald Ford.
“Her Majesty devoted 70 years of service to God and to her people,” Hollerith said. “We will remember her unwavering sense of duty, devotion, and fidelity she embodied, and the many visits she made to the cathedral over her lifetime.”
El obispo primado Michael Curry predicará en el servicio de la catedral por la reina Isabel II
El obispo presidente de la Iglesia Episcopal, Michael Curry, pronunciará el sermón en un servicio conmemorativo de la reina Isabel II el 21 de septiembre en la Catedral Nacional de Washington, que se llevará a cabo en colaboración con la Embajada Británica de Estados Unidos. Se invita al público a unirse al servicio en línea de las 11 de la mañana hora del Este.
La Rvda. Mariann Edgar Budde, obispa de la Diócesis Episcopal de Washington, presidirá el servicio; y el Rvdo Randolph Marshall Hollerith, deán de la catedral, compartirá comentarios, junto con Karen Pierce, embajadora británica en EE. UU.
Curry, que predicó en la boda real del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle en 2018, compartió oraciones por la reina y su familia tras su muerte el 8 de septiembre, y señaló: “Su resiliencia, su dignidad y su modelo de fe tranquila y piedad han ha sido, y seguirá siendo, un ejemplo para muchos”.
La Iglesia Episcopal, que incluye la Catedral Nacional de Washington, es miembro constituyente de la Comunión Anglicana mundial, junto con la Iglesia de Inglaterra. La reina visitó la catedral varias veces durante su reinado, incluyendo en 1957 para la dedicación de la War Memorial Chapel con el presidente Dwight D. Eisenhower y en 1976 para la finalización de la nave con el presidente Gerald Ford.
“Su Majestad dedicó 70 años de servicio a Dios y a su pueblo”, dijo Hollerith. “Recordaremos su inquebrantable sentido del deber, devoción y fidelidad que encarnó, y las muchas visitas que hizo a la catedral durante su vida”.
Obtenga más información sobre el servicio [solo disponible en inglés].