Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to preach at cathedral service for Queen Elizabeth II

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will deliver the sermon at a Sept. 21 memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Washington National Cathedral, held in partnership with the U.S. British Embassy. The public is invited to join the 11 a.m. ET service online.

The Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, will preside over the service; and the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, cathedral dean, will share remarks, along with Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the U.S.

Curry, who preached at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, shared prayers for the queen and her family upon her Sept. 8 death, noting, “Her resilience, her dignity, and her model of quiet faith and piety have been—and will continue to be—an example for so many.”

The Episcopal Church, which includes the Washington National Cathedral, is a constituent member of the global Anglican Communion, along with the Church of England. The queen visited the cathedral multiple times during her reign, including in 1957 for the dedication of the War Memorial Chapel with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and in 1976 for the completion of the nave with President Gerald Ford.

“Her Majesty devoted 70 years of service to God and to her people,” Hollerith said. “We will remember her unwavering sense of duty, devotion, and fidelity she embodied, and the many visits she made to the cathedral over her lifetime.”

