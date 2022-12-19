Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Christmas message 2022: ‘Love always’
The following is a transcript of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s recorded Christmas message for 2022.
Hello. I’m inside St. James Church by-the-Sea, La Jolla, California. We thank the rector, the clergy, the staff, and the good people of this church for allowing us to bring this Christmas message to The Episcopal Church from this wonderful and beautiful congregation.
There is a Christmas carol not that well known here in the States, maybe better known in Great Britain, that says quite simply, “Love came down at Christmas. Love all lovely. Love divine. Love was born at Christmas. Star and angel gave the sign. Love came down at Christmas.”
The older I get, the more I am convinced that God came into this world in the person of Jesus for one reason, and one reason alone: to show us the way to be reconciled and in right relationship with the God who is the creator of us all, and with each other as children of that one God who is the creator of us all, and of all things.
Jesus came to show us how to live, reconciled with God, and with each other, and He taught us that the way to do it is God’s way of love. For God’s way of love is God’s way of life. It’s our hope for our families, our communities, our societies. Indeed, it is our hope for the whole world. For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, and love came down at Christmas.
Now, look, I’m 69 years old. I’ve been around the block a little bit. I know that sounds nice, sounds like the kind of thing we say in church. It sounds nice, but naive, idealistic but unrealistic, and yet, consider the alternative. Need I just simply say the names? Uvalde, Vestavia Hills, Tree of Life Synagogue, Club Q in Colorado Springs, Ukraine.
Now, God’s way of love is not naive, it is not unrealistic, it’s the way. It’s the way to life for us all. Dr. King once said, “Darkness cannot cast out darkness; only light can do that. And hatred cannot cast out hatred; only love can do that.” Love came down at Christmas. And as some of us are beginning to say in this Episcopal church of ours, “Love always.”
Earlier this year, I went to Mother Emanuel AME in Charleston to be part of the seventh commemoration of the murders of the martyrs of Charleston. You may remember that a number of years ago, while members of that church had gathered for Bible study, a man came in and they welcomed him in, and invited him to join them, and he turned on them, and he killed many.
It was the seventh commemoration to both honor and remember those who had died, to give God thanks for those who helped—first responders, medical persons—but it was also something else. It was a time to commit ourselves, not simply to throw up our hands in despair, but to reach out our hands to each other, to roll up our sleeves, to take God’s hand and take each other’s hand and do the hard and holy work of love, which brings healing, which brings hope, which binds us together, and lifts us up to be all that God dreams and intends for us all to be.
Love came down at Christmas. Love always, because love is the way. It is the way that Jesus taught us based on the ancient teachings of Moses, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your mind, and all your strength. This is the first and great commandment, and the second is like unto it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” for on these two hang, depend, all the law, all the prophets, everything that God intends because God is love.
Love came down at Christmas and so let this Christmas be a moment of rededication to the work of love in the world. As Howard Thurman wrote long ago, “When the song of the angels is stilled, when the star and the sky is gone, when the kings and princes are at home, when the shepherds are back with their flocks, then the work of Christmas begins. To find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to rebuild the nations, to bring peace among others, to make music in the heart.”
For love came down at Christmas, and our work is to love always. God love you. God bless you, and may God hold us all in those almighty hands of love. Merry Christmas.
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
Mensaje de Navidad 2022 del Obispo Presidente Michael Curry: “Amor, siempre”
A continuación se transcribe la grabación del mensaje de Navidad del Obispo Presidente Michael Curry en el año 2022.
Hola. Me encuentro en la iglesia St. James Church by-the-Sea en La Jolla, California. Quiero dar las gracias al rector, al clero, al personal y a la buena gente de esta iglesia por permitirnos enviar el mensaje de Navidad a la Iglesia Episcopal desde esta maravillosa y bella congregación.
Existe un villancico el cual me parece que no es tan conocido en Estados Unidos, creo que es más conocido en Gran Bretaña, que dice más o menos así: “El amor descendió en Navidad. El amor todo encantador. El amor divino. El amor nació en Navidad. La estrella y el ángel dieron la señal. El amor descendió en Navidad”.
A medida que me voy poniendo más viejo, se me va haciendo cada vez más claro que Dios vino a este mundo en la persona de Jesús por un motivo y por nada más: Vino a mostrarnos el camino de la reconciliación y de la relación correcta con el Dios, creador de todos nosotros, y de la relación correcta entre nosotros, hijos de ese único Dios creador de todos nosotros y de todas las cosas.
Jesús vino a mostrarnos la manera como debemos vivir, reconciliados con Dios y reconciliados unos con otros, y nos enseñó que la manera de hacerlo es el camino del amor de Dios. Porque el camino del amor de Dios es el camino de la vida de Dios. Ésa es la esperanza para nuestras familias, de nuestras comunidades, de nuestras sociedades. Es, de hecho, la esperanza para el mundo entero. Porque tanto amó Dios al mundo que entregó a su Hijo unigénito… y el amor descendió en Navidad.
Vean, ya tengo 69 años. Podríamos decir que algo de experiencia he acumulado a lo largo de estos años. Si bien es cierto que las palabras de mi mensaje pueden sonar bonitas, también es cierto que es el tipo de mensaje que todos esperamos escuchar de una iglesia, ¿cierto? Pueden estar pensando, “La idea es bonita, pero demasiado ingenua, demasiado idealista, muy poco realista…” Está bien, pero pensemos un momento, ¿cuál es la alternativa? ¿Necesito recordarles los nombres? Uvalde. Vestavia Hills. La Sinagoga del Árbol de la Vida. Club Q en Colorado Springs. Ucrania.
Entonces, por eso les digo que el camino del amor de Dios no es ingenuo, no es irrealista… sino que es el único camino que hay. Es el camino hacia la vida para todos nosotros. El Dr. King lo expresó muy bien cuando dijo, “La oscuridad no puede vencer a la oscuridad; sólo la luz puede vencerla. Y el odio no puede vencer al odio; sólo el amor puede vencerlo”. El amor llegó en Navidad. “Amor, siempre”… la expresión que estamos comenzando a usar en esta nuestra iglesia episcopal, “Amor, siempre”.
A principios de este año, fui a la iglesia episcopal metodista africana Mother Emanuel AME en la ciudad Charleston y participé en la séptima conmemoración de los asesinatos de los mártires de Charleston. Quizá recuerden ese caso que ocurrió hace ya varios años: Un día, cuando los miembros de la iglesia se encontraban reunidos para su estudio de Biblia, entró un hombre al que dieron la bienvenida e invitaron a sentarse con ellos. Ese hombre se volvió contra ellos y asesinó a muchos.
Pues resulta que fui a la séptima conmemoración de la masacre, para honrar y recordar a los fallecidos, para dar gracias a Dios por las personas que ayudaron, los socorristas, el personal médico… pero también la conmemoración se convirtió en algo más. Fue un momento para comprometernos, no sólo un momento para alzar las manos en señal de desesperación, sino de tendernos la mano los unos a los otros, de disponernos a trabajar, de tomar la mano de Dios y de tomarnos la mano los unos a los otros y de hacer la obra difícil y santa del amor que trae la sanación, que trae la esperanza, que nos une y nos eleva para ser todo lo que Dios sueña y pretende que todos seamos.
El amor descendió en Navidad. Amor, siempre, porque el amor es el camino. Es el camino que Jesús nos enseñó basado en las antiguas enseñanzas de Moisés: “Amarás al Señor tu Dios con todo tu corazón, con toda tu alma, con toda tu mente y con todas tus fuerzas”. Es el primer y gran mandamiento. Y el segundo mandamiento va por esa línea también: “Amarás a tu prójimo como a ti mismo”. Pues de esos dos mandamientos se desprenden y dependen todas las leyes, todos los profetas, todo lo que Dios ama, porque Dios es amor.
El amor descendió en Navidad. Por eso, convirtamos esta Navidad en un momento para volver a dedicarnos a la obra del amor en el mundo. Tal como lo describiera Howard Thurman hace ya mucho tiempo: “Cuando el canto de los ángeles se apaga, cuando la estrella y el cielo se van, cuando los reyes y los príncipes están en casa, cuando los pastores vuelven con sus rebaños, entonces comienza el trabajo de la Navidad. Encontrar al perdido, sanar al quebrantado, alimentar al hambriento, liberar al prisionero, reconstruir las naciones, llevar la paz a los demás, hacer música con el corazón”.
Porque el amor descendió en Navidad y nuestro trabajo es amar, siempre. Que Dios los ame. Que Dios los bendiga y que Dios nos sostenga a todos en esas manos todopoderosas de amor. Feliz Navidad.
Ilustrísimo Michael B. Curry
Obispo Presidente y Primado
Iglesia Episcopal