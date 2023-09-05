Presiding Bishop offers pastoral word on church safety, accountability

Hello, my family in Christ. Please allow me to share a few words with our church in this particular moment. I am very much aware of the deep concern that you have expressed about what happened to President Ayala Harris while at General Convention last year, about the discipline of bishops, and about how we can be and become a church that lives in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth—that authentically walks in his way of love, and in so doing helps to make the church become a place where all are welcomed and all are safe. We are all rightly concerned for President Ayala Harris and for all others who have experienced hurt or harm in the church.

I am also aware that my fellow bishops said in a recent statement that “there is a perception—or reality—that bishops get a free pass on behavioral issues.” None of us want that to be the case. For the sake of the Gospel, for the sake of our integrity, and, above all, for the sake of the well-being of every child of God who is a part of this church, we cannot, we must not, and we will not sit idly by when any one is hurt or harmed in our midst.



From my perspective, we have an existing body that can oversee and lead us in this work. The Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons is a representative body, composed of 10 laity, five clergy, and five bishops. Its work over the past several years has already led to the separation of the pastoral and disciplinary roles of the Office of Pastoral Development for bishops. Funding was secured from Executive Council, and an intake officer who is not a bishop began her work in August.

To continue the important work of improving ecclesiastical discipline in this church, I am asking the Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons to take on the following work:

To review how we as a church have done the work of ecclesiastical discipline for bishops over the years and to outline the evolution of this work; To listen to the concerns and hopes of the laity, clergy, and bishops of this church; To identify what has worked and what needs improvement; To recommend to the General Convention needed canonical and procedural changes in ecclesiastical discipline of bishops; To identify funding needed to engage this work.

Toward that end, I am also asking the Executive Council, in consultation with the Standing Commission, to provide funding for this work.

We cannot change the past, and it is always true, as the Prayer Book says, we have “erred and strayed [from God’s ways] like lost sheep,” but we can learn from the past, we can learn from our shortcomings and our good work, and we, having learned from our past, can then turn, joining together to create a future, constructed in the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.

When Jesus said, “Wherever two or three gather together in my name, there I am in the midst of them,” he gave us something of the deep wisdom of God and a profound way of hope in painful times.

When we genuinely come together in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth, bringing the best we can muster, living out of our highest selves, with love and respect for each other, the wisdom of pastoral sensibilities, disciplined thinking, and professional expertise can emerge and help us—for God will be present in this and God will guide us.

We have work to do. And I believe that with God’s help, we can do it together.

We can build a church in the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.

I am personally committed to that and will do all that I can to help our church to truly reflect the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.

Later this month, your bishops will be gathering online for our regular fall meeting. The planning committee for the House of Bishops is currently working on designing a way that we can have prayerful and thoughtful conversation on these matters. Even though I will likely be in surgery during most of that meeting, I know and believe that our bishops are committed to doing this work, as are the clergy, lay leadership, and other people of our church.

So I am asking us all to resolve to do this hard, holy, and hopeful work that is before us.

I am asking us to do it in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth and of his way of love.

And I am asking us to join our hands together, and to place our joined hands, our lives, and this church, in the hands of God.

And I fervently believe that as we do this, as the Book of Common Prayer says,

“the whole world [will] see and know that things which were cast down are being raised up, and things which had grown old are being made new, and that all things are being brought to their perfection by him through whom all things were made, God’s Son, Jesus Christ our Lord…”