Presiding Bishop offers pastoral word on church safety, accountability
Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry addressed concerns related to safety and accountability in the following video statement. A transcript can be found below the video.
El Obispo Primado comparte una palabra pastoral sobre la seguridad y la responsabilidad de la Iglesia
El obispo primado de la Iglesia Episcopal, Michael Curry, abordó preocupaciones relativas a la seguridad y la responsabilidad [de l Iglesia] en la siguiente intervención en video. Se puede encontrar una transcripción a continuación del vídeo.
Hello, my family in Christ. Please allow me to share a few words with our church in this particular moment. I am very much aware of the deep concern that you have expressed about what happened to President Ayala Harris while at General Convention last year, about the discipline of bishops, and about how we can be and become a church that lives in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth—that authentically walks in his way of love, and in so doing helps to make the church become a place where all are welcomed and all are safe. We are all rightly concerned for President Ayala Harris and for all others who have experienced hurt or harm in the church.
I am also aware that my fellow bishops said in a recent statement that “there is a perception—or reality—that bishops get a free pass on behavioral issues.” None of us want that to be the case. For the sake of the Gospel, for the sake of our integrity, and, above all, for the sake of the well-being of every child of God who is a part of this church, we cannot, we must not, and we will not sit idly by when any one is hurt or harmed in our midst.
From my perspective, we have an existing body that can oversee and lead us in this work. The Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons is a representative body, composed of 10 laity, five clergy, and five bishops. Its work over the past several years has already led to the separation of the pastoral and disciplinary roles of the Office of Pastoral Development for bishops. Funding was secured from Executive Council, and an intake officer who is not a bishop began her work in August.
To continue the important work of improving ecclesiastical discipline in this church, I am asking the Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons to take on the following work:
- To review how we as a church have done the work of ecclesiastical discipline for bishops over the years and to outline the evolution of this work;
- To listen to the concerns and hopes of the laity, clergy, and bishops of this church;
- To identify what has worked and what needs improvement;
- To recommend to the General Convention needed canonical and procedural changes in ecclesiastical discipline of bishops;
- To identify funding needed to engage this work.
Toward that end, I am also asking the Executive Council, in consultation with the Standing Commission, to provide funding for this work.
We cannot change the past, and it is always true, as the Prayer Book says, we have “erred and strayed [from God’s ways] like lost sheep,” but we can learn from the past, we can learn from our shortcomings and our good work, and we, having learned from our past, can then turn, joining together to create a future, constructed in the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.
When Jesus said, “Wherever two or three gather together in my name, there I am in the midst of them,” he gave us something of the deep wisdom of God and a profound way of hope in painful times.
When we genuinely come together in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth, bringing the best we can muster, living out of our highest selves, with love and respect for each other, the wisdom of pastoral sensibilities, disciplined thinking, and professional expertise can emerge and help us—for God will be present in this and God will guide us.
We have work to do. And I believe that with God’s help, we can do it together.
We can build a church in the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.
I am personally committed to that and will do all that I can to help our church to truly reflect the spirit of Jesus and his way of love, where all are welcome, and all are safe.
Later this month, your bishops will be gathering online for our regular fall meeting. The planning committee for the House of Bishops is currently working on designing a way that we can have prayerful and thoughtful conversation on these matters. Even though I will likely be in surgery during most of that meeting, I know and believe that our bishops are committed to doing this work, as are the clergy, lay leadership, and other people of our church.
So I am asking us all to resolve to do this hard, holy, and hopeful work that is before us.
I am asking us to do it in the spirit of Jesus of Nazareth and of his way of love.
And I am asking us to join our hands together, and to place our joined hands, our lives, and this church, in the hands of God.
And I fervently believe that as we do this, as the Book of Common Prayer says,
“the whole world [will] see and know that things which were cast down are being raised up, and things which had grown old are being made new, and that all things are being brought to their perfection by him through whom all things were made, God’s Son, Jesus Christ our Lord…”
Saludos, mi familia en Cristo. Permítanme compartir algunas palabras con nuestra Iglesia en este momento particular. Soy muy consciente de la profunda preocupación que ustedes han expresado sobre lo que le sucedió a la presidente Ayala Harris durante la Convención General el año pasado, sobre la disciplina de los obispos y sobre cómo podemos ser y convertirnos en una Iglesia que vive en el espíritu de Jesús de Nazaret: que transita en verdad por su camino del amor, y al hacerlo ayuda a que la Iglesia se convierta en un lugar donde todos sean acogidos y todos se sientan seguros. Todos estamos, con razón, preocupados por la presidente Ayala Harris y por todos los demás que han sufrido lastimaduras o daños en la Iglesia.
También soy consciente de que mis compañeros obispos dijeron en una declaración reciente que «existe la percepción —o la realidad— de que los obispos tienen vía libre en cuestiones de conducta». Ninguno de nosotros quiere que ese sea el caso. Por el bien del Evangelio, por el bien de nuestra integridad y, sobre todo, por el bienestar de cada hijo de Dios que es parte de esta Iglesia, no podemos, no debemos, y no nos quedaremos de brazos cruzados cuando alguno de nosotros resulte lastimado o afectado.
Desde mi perspectiva, contamos con un organismo que puede supervisarnos y orientarnos en esta tarea. La Comisión Permanente de Estructura, Gobierno, Constitución y Cánones es un organismo representativo, compuesto por diez laicos, cinco clérigos y cinco obispos. Su trabajo durante los últimos años ya ha conducido a la separación de las funciones pastorales y disciplinarias de la Oficina de Desarrollo Pastoral para los obispos. Se obtuvo financiación del Consejo Ejecutivo, y un gestor, que no es obispo, comenzó su desempeño en agosto.
Para continuar el importante quehacer de mejorar la disciplina eclesiástica en esta Iglesia, solicito a la Comisión Permanente de Estructura, Gobierno, Constitución y Cánones que asuma las siguientes funciones:
- Revisar la manera en que nosotros, como Iglesia, hemos llevado acabo el trabajo de disciplina eclesiástica para los obispos a lo largo de los años y delinear la evolución de este quehacer.
- Escuchar las preocupaciones y esperanzas de los laicos, el clero y los obispos de esta Iglesia.
- Identificar lo que ha funcionado y lo que necesita mejorar.
- Recomendar a la Convención General los cambios canónicos y procesales necesarios en la disciplina eclesiástica de los obispos.
- Identificar la financiación necesaria para emprender esta labor.
Con ese fin, también solicito al Consejo Ejecutivo, en consulta con la Comisión Permanente, que proporcione financiación para esta tarea.
No podemos cambiar el pasado, y siempre es cierto, como dice el Libro de Oración, que «hemos errado y nos hemos desviado [de los caminos de Dios] como ovejas descarriadas», pero podemos aprender del pasado, podemos aprender de nuestros defectos y de nuestro buen trabajo, y nosotros, habiendo aprendido de nuestro pasado, podemos entonces convertirnos y unirnos para crear un futuro, edificado en el espíritu de Jesús y en su manera de amar, donde todos sean acogidos y todos se encuentren seguros.
Cuando Jesús dijo: «Donde dos o tres se reúnan en mi nombre, allí estaré yo en medio de ellos», nos impartió algo de la profunda sabiduría de Dios y de un genuino camino de esperanza en circunstancias dolorosas.
Cuando nos unimos genuinamente en el espíritu de Jesús de Nazaret, aportando lo mejor que podemos, viviendo desde lo más elevado de nosotros mismos, con amor y respeto mutuos, la sabiduría de la sensibilidad pastoral, el pensamiento disciplinado y la experiencia profesional pueden surgir y ayudarnos, porque Dios estará presente en esto y Dios nos guiará.
Tenemos trabajo que hacer. Y creo que, con la ayuda de Dios, podemos hacerlo juntos.
Podemos edificar una Iglesia en el espíritu de Jesús y en su manera de amar, donde todos sean acogidos y todos se sientan seguros.
Estoy personalmente comprometido con eso y haré todo lo que pueda para ayudar a nuestra Iglesia a reflejar verdaderamente el espíritu de Jesús y su manera de amar, donde todos sean acogidos y todos se encuentren seguros.
A fines de este mes, sus obispos se reunirán de manera virtual para nuestra reunión regular de otoño. El comité de planificación de la Cámara de Obispos está trabajando actualmente en diseñar una vía en la que podamos tener un diálogo ponderado y devoto sobre estos asuntos. Aunque probablemente estaré sujeto a cirugía durante la mayor parte de esa reunión, sé y creo que nuestros obispos están comprometidos a llevar a cabo esta tarea, al igual que el clero, los líderes laicos y otras personas de nuestra Iglesia.
Por eso, les pido a todos que nos decidamos a llevar a cabo esta tarea, ardua, santa y esperanzadora que tenemos por delante.
Pido que lo hagamos en el espíritu de Jesús de Nazaret y en su manera de amar.
Y les pido que unamos nuestras manos y que pongamos nuestras manos unidas, nuestras vidas y esta Iglesia en las manos de Dios.
Y creo fervientemente que al hacer esto, como dice el Libro de Oración Común:
«Todo el mundo verá y sabrá que las cosas que fueron derribadas se levantan, y las que envejecieron se renuevan, y que todas las cosas están siendo llevadas a su perfección por aquel por quien todas las cosas fueron hechas, el Hijo de Dios, Jesucristo nuestro Señor…»