Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe shares staff updates in letter to church leaders
The following letter from Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe was sent earlier today to leaders throughout The Episcopal Church.
November 4, 2024
Dear Friends in Christ,
Our ministry together has officially begun, and I first want to thank you for the warm and generous welcome that so many of you extended to me and my family over the investiture weekend. Your video greetings and messages are reminders that we are, as I said on Saturday, one church. I am grateful for each of them and for you.
Today, as we begin the work before us, I want to share with you several announcements about changes on the senior staff of the church center. Each of these changes is the result of discernment on the part of the people involved, and I give thanks for their dedication and love for our church.
These three faithful ministries are now concluding:
- Bishop Todd Ousley will conclude his ministry in the Office of Pastoral Development at the end of 2024 and will spend the time between now and the end of December assisting me by transitioning the work he has done so faithfully for the last seven years. In early 2025, Todd will take a sabbatical, and we will assess the structure of the Office of Pastoral Development and plan for the future.
- The Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers, who has served the church center with energy and commitment for nine years as canon to the presiding bishop for evangelism, reconciliation, and creation care, has resigned from this role in order to devote time to research on a new book and a period of discernment and reflection. She will conclude her ministry on the churchwide staff on Nov. 30.
- The Rev. Canon Ann Hallisey, who has served as canon to the presiding bishop for ministry within The Episcopal Church for the last year, will conclude her time on the staff at the end of the year. Between now and then, she has generously agreed to consult with me and my senior team.
I am also glad to say that three experienced leaders have joined me on the church center staff in new positions:
- Vanessa Butler, executive coordinator to the presiding bishop: Vanessa Butler has served with me since 2007 as my executive assistant and canon for administration in the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania and, since 2019, in the Diocese of Western New York. In October, she joined the church center staff as administrator in my office. In this new role, she will manage my calendar and serve as point person for any questions or concerns you might have for me.
Vanessa began her ministry in The Episcopal Church as a teenager as a student assistant at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Erie. After earning her bachelor’s degree in English with minors in Africana studies and history at Wittenberg University, she returned to the cathedral as assistant for congregational life and development until she joined the diocesan staff shortly after I became bishop.
Vanessa and her husband, Tim, now live in Washington, D.C. You can reach her at vbutler@episcopalchurch.org.
- The Rev. Lester V. Mackenzie, Associate of the Holy Cross, chief of mission program: Lester Mackenzie, whom you may know from his work as chaplain to Executive Council and the House of Deputies, joined our staff on Friday as chief of mission program. In this new role, he will support bishops and dioceses, diocesan networks, and church organizations by strategizing, coordinating, and building capacity for ministries of racial reconciliation, creation care, formation, and evangelism, and other key mission priorities. Lester will also use his gifts and experience at bridge building and reconciliation to support bishops and diocesan leaders in times of strategic change and conflict.
Lester, a graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary in 2007 and 2023, has been rector of St. Mary’s, Laguna Beach, in the Diocese of Los Angeles since 2016 and has served in many diocesan leadership roles, including as president of the standing committee. He is a native of South Africa and a third-generation Anglican priest, and as he often says, he was nurtured in the womb of freedom, the South African Anglican Church, during the time of apartheid in Johannesburg and Cape Town. He was raised by his grandfather, Bishop Edward Mackenzie, a suffragan of Cape Town who served in ministry with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Lester and his wife, Angela, will continue to live in Los Angeles with their three children. You can reach him at lmackenzie@episcopalchurch.org.
- Rebecca Wilson, chief of strategy: Rebecca Wilson, whom you may know from her work as a partner at Canticle Communications, joined our staff on Friday as chief of strategy. In this new role, she will support me in developing and implementing mission strategy and our structural realignment; coordinating governance ministry; and supporting dioceses experiencing crises and discerning new models for ministry. She will also coordinate staff alignment with mission strategy.
Rebecca has worked with me on a variety of strategic projects and initiatives since 2010. Over the last 15 years, she has consulted in scores of dioceses, including assisting with the recent reunion of the Diocese of Wisconsin, and with a number of churchwide organizations and networks, including Bishops United Against Gun Violence. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Duke University, a master’s degree in English from Kent State University, an executive certificate in nonprofit management from Georgetown University, and a certificate in business Spanish from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Rebecca is the mother of a young adult son and lives with her husband, Jim Naughton, in Akron, Ohio, where she has been a member of Church of Our Saviour for 24 years. You can reach her at rwilson@episcopalchurch.org.
At the investiture on Saturday, I said that the days are over, if they ever existed, that our dioceses could go it on their own without acknowledging our mutual interdependence and our need to do ministry together. All of the church center restructuring and realignment now underway is in the service of becoming one church that is even more committed to supporting the participation of our dioceses and congregations in God’s mission. Thank you for your patience as we devote ourselves to this work.
Faithfully,
El obispo primado Sean Rowe comparte actualizaciones del personal en una carta a los líderes de la Iglesia
La siguiente carta del obispo primado Sean Rowe se envió en el día de hoy a los líderes de toda la Iglesia Episcopal.
4 de noviembre de 2024
Estimados amigos en Cristo:
Nuestro ministerio conjunto ha comenzado oficialmente y en primer lugar quiero agradecerles la cálida y generosa bienvenida que muchos de ustedes nos brindaron a mí y a mi familia durante el fin de semana de la investidura. Sus saludos y mensajes en video son recordatorios de que somos, como dije el sábado, una Iglesia. Estoy agradecido por cada uno de ellos y por ustedes.
Hoy, al comenzar la labor que tenemos por delante, quiero compartir con ustedes varios anuncios sobre cambios en el personal principal del Centro [denominacional] de la Iglesia. Cada uno de estos cambios es resultado del discernimiento por parte de las personas implicadas, y doy gracias por la dedicación y amor que han mostrado hacia nuestra Iglesia.
Estos tres ministerios fieles están ahora a punto de concluir:
- El obispo Todd Ousley concluirá su ministerio en la Oficina de Desarrollo Pastoral a finales de 2024 y pasará el tiempo desde ahora hasta fines de diciembre ayudándome en la transición de la labor que ha realizado tan fielmente durante los últimos siete años. A principios de 2025, Todd se tomará un año sabático y evaluaremos la estructura de la Oficina de Desarrollo Pastoral y planificaremos el futuro.
- La Rda. Canga. Stephanie Spellers, que ha servido en el Centro [denominacional] de la Iglesia con energía y compromiso durante nueve años como canóniga del Obispo Primado para la Evangelización, la Reconciliación y el Cuidado de la Creación, ha renunciado a ese cargo para dedicar tiempo a investigar sobre un nuevo libro y a un período de discernimiento y reflexión. Ella concluirá su ministerio en el personal de toda la Iglesia el 30 de noviembre.
- La Rda. Canga. Ann Hallisey, que se desempeñó como Canóniga del Obispo Primado para el Ministerio al Interior de la Iglesia Episcopal durante el último año, concluirá su período de servicio en el personal a finales de año. Hasta entonces, ella ha aceptado generosamente consultar conmigo y con mi equipo principal.
También me place informar que tres líderes experimentados se han unido a mí en el personal del Centro [denominacional] de la Iglesia en nuevos cargos:
- Vanessa Butler, coordinadora ejecutiva del Obispo Primado: Vanessa Butler ha trabajado conmigo desde 2007 como mi asistente ejecutiva y canónica para la administración en la Diócesis del Noroeste de Pensilvania y, desde 2019, en la Diócesis del Oeste de Nueva York. En octubre, se incorporó al personal del Centro [denominacional] de la Iglesia como administradora en mi oficina. En este nuevo papel, ella gestionará mi calendario y será la persona clave para cualquier pregunta o inquietud que me quieran hacer llegar.
Vanessa comenzó su ministerio en la Iglesia Episcopal cuando era adolescente como asistente estudiantil en la Catedral de San Pablo [St. Paul] en Erie. Después de obtener su licenciatura en inglés con especialización en estudios africanos e historia en la Universidad de Wittenberg, regresó a la catedral como asistente de vida y desarrollo congregacionales hasta que se incorporó al personal diocesano poco después de que yo me convirtiera en obispo.
Vanessa y su esposo, Tim, ahora viven en Washington, D.C. Pueden comunicarse con ella en vbutler@episcopalchurch.org.
- El Rdo. Lester V. Mackenzie, AHC, jefe del programa de misión: Lester Mackenzie, a quien quizás conozcan por su trabajo como capellán del Consejo Ejecutivo y la Cámara de Diputados, se incorporó a nuestro personal el viernes como jefe del programa de misión. En este nuevo papel, apoyará a los obispos y las diócesis, las redes diocesanas y las organizaciones eclesiales mediante la elaboración de estrategias, la coordinación y el desarrollo de capacidades para los ministerios de reconciliación racial, cuidado de la creación, formación y evangelización, y otras prioridades misioneras esenciales. Lester también utilizará sus dones y experiencia en tender puentes y en labores de reconciliación para apoyar a los obispos y líderes diocesanos en tiempos de cambios estratégicos y de conflictos.
Lester, graduado del Seminario Teológico de Virginia en 2007 y 2023, ha sido rector de la iglesia de Santa María [St. Mary’s], Laguna Beach, en la Diócesis de Los Ángeles, desde 2016 y ha desempeñado muchos papeles de liderazgo diocesano, incluso como presidente del comité permanente. Es originario de Sudáfrica y sacerdote anglicano de tercera generación y, como suele decir, se crió en el vientre de la libertad, la Iglesia Anglicana Sudafricana, durante la época del apartheid en Johannesburgo y Ciudad del Cabo. Fue criado por su abuelo, el obispo Edward Mackenzie, un sufragáneo de Ciudad del Cabo que sirvió en el ministerio con el arzobispo Desmond Tutu.
Lester y su esposa, Angela, seguirán viviendo en Los Ángeles con sus tres hijos. Pueden comunicarse con él en lmackenzie@episcopalchurch.org.
- Rebecca Wilson, jefa de estrategia: Rebecca Wilson, a quien quizás conozcan por su trabajo como asociada en Canticle Communications, se incorporó a nuestro personal el viernes como jefa de estrategia. En este nuevo papel, ella me apoyará en el desarrollo e implementación de la estrategia de la misión y en nuestra realineación estructural, en el ministerio coordinador de gobierno y en apoyar a las diócesis que atraviesan crisis y disciernen nuevos modelos de ministerio. También coordinará la alineación del personal con la estrategia de la misión.
Rebecca ha trabajado conmigo en una variedad de proyectos e iniciativas estratégicas desde 2010. Durante los últimos 15 años, ha sido consultora en decenas de diócesis, incluida la asistencia en la reciente reunión de la Diócesis de Wisconsin y con varias organizaciones y redes de toda la Iglesia, entre ellos Obispos Unidos contra la Violencia Armada. Tiene una licenciatura en inglés de la Universidad de Duke, una maestría en inglés de la Universidad Estatal de Kent, un certificado ejecutivo en gestión de organizaciones sin fines de lucro de la Universidad de Georgetown y un certificado en español empresarial de la Universidad de Wisconsin, Madison.
Rebecca es madre de un hijo joven y vive con su esposo, Jim Naughton, en Akron, Ohio, donde ha sido miembro de la Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador [Our Savour] durante 24 años. Pueden comunicarse con ella en rwilson@episcopalchurch.org.
En la investidura del sábado, dije que se acabaron los tiempos, si es que alguna vez existieron, en los que nuestras diócesis podían funcionar por sí solas sin reconocer nuestra interdependencia mutua y nuestra necesidad de trabajar juntos. Toda la reestructuración y realineación del Centro [denominacional] de la Iglesia que se está llevando a cabo actualmente está al servicio de convertirnos en una Iglesia que esté aún más comprometida a apoyar la participación de nuestras diócesis y congregaciones en la misión de Dios. Gracias por su paciencia mientras nos dedicamos a esta labor.
Muy atentamente,