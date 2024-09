Resources available to celebrate investiture of Presiding Bishop-elect Sean Rowe

As previously announced, this simpler, scaled-down service to welcome our 28th presiding bishop is ordered around a smaller carbon footprint and increased churchwide virtual engagement. A prelude showcasing the rich mosaic of The Episcopal Church will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a video “roll call” of dioceses.

For those planning local watch parties, customizable invitations and promotional graphics are now available for download. A media kit with photos, biography, and statements by Bishop Rowe is also available—as are FAQs. Children’s activities will be added to the webpage in the coming weeks.

The space-limited, in-person component of the service will take place at the Chapel of Christ the Lord in The Episcopal Church Center in New York City—with diverse representation from around the church.

“The Holy Spirit continues to move and groove throughout The Episcopal Church, inviting us to respond anew to God’s call to be agents of transformation and reconciliation,” said the Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri and chair of the investiture planning committee. “As we prepare to gather virtually in a few weeks to witness Bishop Rowe’s investiture in a service unlike any we have seen in the past, we remain grounded together in our church’s rich traditions to joyfully proclaim God’s love in Christ to the world.”

Those with questions may email info@episcopalchurch.org.