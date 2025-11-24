Scott MacDougall named director for theological resources for The Episcopal Church

Theologian Scott MacDougall has been named director for theological resources for The Episcopal Church, a new position designed to support Church Center staff and collaborate with church leadership planning teams.



MacDougall, who holds a doctorate in systematic theology from Fordham University and a master of arts in Anglican theology from The General Theological Seminary in New York, served most recently on the core doctoral faculty of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California, and as associate professor of theology at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, where he taught for a decade.

In addition to publishing numerous scholarly articles and book reviews, MacDougall is the author of two books: “More than Communion: Imagining an Eschatological Ecclesiology” (2015) and “The Shape of Anglican Theology: Faith Seeking Wisdom” (2022). He has also served as co-editor-in-chief of and a contributing editor to the Anglican Theological Review.



MacDougall has previously served as theologian to the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church and a member of the Council of Advice to the president of the House of Deputies. Currently, he serves on the church’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property.

In his new role, MacDougall will help integrate theological vision into the programs, communications, and initiatives of The Episcopal Church. He will serve as a resource for Episcopalians on interim governing bodies, dioceses, and churchwide organizations, as well as Church Center staff.



“I am excited to partner with the many excellent theologians and leaders in our church,” MacDougall said. “Together, we can help to equip both the church as an institution and ordinary, everyday Episcopalians with ways of thinking and talking about who God is, who we are, and what that means for how we should live. The clearer we are about that, the more fully we can love both God and our neighbors. It’s a great privilege to be part of that work.”



In May, the Very Rev. Malcolm Clemens Young, dean of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, interviewed MacDougall on this forum about Anglican theology and more.

MacDougall began his new role Nov. 24.