Scott MacDougall named director for theological resources for The Episcopal Church
Theologian Scott MacDougall has been named director for theological resources for The Episcopal Church, a new position designed to support Church Center staff and collaborate with church leadership planning teams.
MacDougall, who holds a doctorate in systematic theology from Fordham University and a master of arts in Anglican theology from The General Theological Seminary in New York, served most recently on the core doctoral faculty of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California, and as associate professor of theology at the Church Divinity School of the Pacific, where he taught for a decade.
In addition to publishing numerous scholarly articles and book reviews, MacDougall is the author of two books: “More than Communion: Imagining an Eschatological Ecclesiology” (2015) and “The Shape of Anglican Theology: Faith Seeking Wisdom” (2022). He has also served as co-editor-in-chief of and a contributing editor to the Anglican Theological Review.
MacDougall has previously served as theologian to the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church and a member of the Council of Advice to the president of the House of Deputies. Currently, he serves on the church’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property.
In his new role, MacDougall will help integrate theological vision into the programs, communications, and initiatives of The Episcopal Church. He will serve as a resource for Episcopalians on interim governing bodies, dioceses, and churchwide organizations, as well as Church Center staff.
“I am excited to partner with the many excellent theologians and leaders in our church,” MacDougall said. “Together, we can help to equip both the church as an institution and ordinary, everyday Episcopalians with ways of thinking and talking about who God is, who we are, and what that means for how we should live. The clearer we are about that, the more fully we can love both God and our neighbors. It’s a great privilege to be part of that work.”
In May, the Very Rev. Malcolm Clemens Young, dean of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, interviewed MacDougall on this forum about Anglican theology and more.
MacDougall began his new role Nov. 24.
Nombran a Scott MacDougall director de recursos teológicos de la Iglesia Episcopal
El teólogo Scott MacDougall fue nombrado director de recursos teológicos de la Iglesia Episcopal, un nuevo puesto diseñado para apoyar al personal del Centro Eclesiástico y colaborar con los equipos de planificación del liderazgo de la iglesia.
MacDougall, quien cuenta con un doctorado en teología sistemática de la Universidad Fordham y una maestría en teología anglicana del Seminario Teológico General de Nueva York, trabajó recientemente en el cuerpo docente principal del Graduate Theological Union de Berkeley, California, y como profesor asociado de teología en la Church Divinity School of the Pacific, donde impartió cátedra durante una década.
Además de publicar numerosos artículos académicos y reseñas de libros, MacDougall es autor de dos libros: More than Communion: Imagining an Eschatological Ecclesiology (Más que la comunión: cómo imaginar una eclesiología escatológica) (2015) y The Shape of Anglican Theology: Faith Seeking Wisdom (La forma de la teología anglicana: fe en busca de sabiduría) (2022). También ha prestado servicio como coeditor en jefe y editor colaborador de la publicación Anglican Theological Review.
Además, MacDougall prestó servicio anteriormente como teólogo en la Cámara de Diputados de la Iglesia Episcopal y como miembro del Consejo Asesor del presidente de la Cámara de Diputados. Actualmente, participa en el Grupo de Trabajo sobre Inteligencia Artificial y Propiedad Intelectual de la iglesia.
En su nueva función, MacDougall ayudará a integrar la visión teológica en los programas, las comunicaciones y las iniciativas de la Iglesia Episcopal. Servirá como un recurso para los episcopales sobre organismos de gobierno interinos, diócesis y organizaciones de toda la iglesia, así como para el personal del Centro Eclesiástico.
“Estoy entusiasmado por asociarme con los muchos excelentes teólogos y líderes de nuestra iglesia”, dijo MacDougall. “Juntos, podremos ayudar a equipar a la iglesia como institución y a los episcopales comunes y corrientes con formas de pensar y hablar sobre quién es Dios, quiénes somos y lo que eso significa para la forma en que debemos vivir. Cuanto más claros seamos al respecto, más plenamente podremos amar tanto a Dios como a nuestro prójimo. Es un gran privilegio ser parte de esa labor”.
En mayo, el Muy Rvdo. Malcolm Clemens Young, decano de Grace Cathedral en San Francisco, entrevistó a MacDougall en este foro acerca de la teología anglicana y más.
MacDougall asumió su nuevo cargo el 24 de noviembre.