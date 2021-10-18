Statement from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on the passing of Gen. Colin Powell, former secretary of state
My heart is heavy today with the news of the death of Colin Powell, former secretary of state, four-star general, and lifelong Episcopalian. I pray for his family and all his many loved ones, and I give thanks for his model of integrity, faithful service to our nation, and his witness to the impact of a quiet, dignified faith in public life.
Powell also dedicated himself to service in his retirement. I recall fondly having breakfast with him a couple years ago. He became energized and passionate about his work with the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, which is part of his alma mater, The City College of New York.
He cared about people deeply. He served his country and humanity nobly. He loved his family and his God unswervingly. As Jesus says in the New Testament, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
Declaración del obispo presidente Michael Curry en ocasión del fallecimiento del general Colin Powell, exsecretario de Estado
Hoy mi corazón está apesadumbrado con la noticia de la muerte de Colin Powell, exsecretario de Estado, general de cuatro estrellas y episcopal de toda la vida. Elevo mis oraciones por su familia y todos sus seres queridos, y doy gracias porque fue modelo de integridad, porque dio fiel servicio a nuestra nación y porque su vida fue testimonio del impacto que puede tener en la vida pública, una persona de fe calma y digna.
Powell siguió trabajando al servicio de otros incluso después de su jubilación. Recuerdo con cariño haber desayunado con él hace un par de años. Él sentía una gran energía y entusiasmo por su trabajo con la Escuela Colin Powell de Liderazgo Cívico y Global, que es parte de su alma mater, The City College of New York.
Se preocupaba profundamente por los demás. Sirvió a su país y a la humanidad con nobleza. Amaba a su familia y a su Dios con fe inquebrantable. Tal y como dijo Jesús en el Nuevo Testamento: “Bien, siervo bueno y fiel”.
Que descanse en paz y se eleve en gloria.
El Reverendísimo Michael Bruce Curry
Obispo Presidente y Primado
La Iglesia Episcopal