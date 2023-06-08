Update: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to receive ongoing monitoring and pause travel for June

Following a recent hospital stay that detected internal bleeding and a new instance of heart arrhythmia, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is receiving thorough testing and monitoring to understand the relationship between his medication for atrial fibrillation and the episode of internal bleeding.

The necessary process of diagnostic appointments, treatment, and follow-up will take some weeks. To prioritize rest, and in keeping with doctors’ orders to avoid air travel in the near term, Bishop Curry will not do any in-person events for the remainder of June.

Bishop Curry remains grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes, and he covets your support moving forward. The Office of Public Affairs will share updates as they become available.