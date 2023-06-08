Update: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to receive ongoing monitoring and pause travel for June
Following a recent hospital stay that detected internal bleeding and a new instance of heart arrhythmia, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is receiving thorough testing and monitoring to understand the relationship between his medication for atrial fibrillation and the episode of internal bleeding.
The necessary process of diagnostic appointments, treatment, and follow-up will take some weeks. To prioritize rest, and in keeping with doctors’ orders to avoid air travel in the near term, Bishop Curry will not do any in-person events for the remainder of June.
Bishop Curry remains grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes, and he covets your support moving forward. The Office of Public Affairs will share updates as they become available.
Actualización: el obispo primado Michael Curry estará sujeto a supervisión médica continua y recesará los viajes en junio
Luego de una reciente estadía en el hospital en que se le detectó una hemorragia interna y un nuevo incidente de arritmia cardíaca, el obispo primado de la Iglesia Episcopal, Michael Curry, está sujeto a pruebas y controles exhaustivos para llegar a entender la relación entre su tratamiento para la fibrilación auricular y el episodio de hemorragia interna.
El proceso necesario de citas de diagnóstico, tratamiento y seguimiento tomará algunas semanas. Para priorizar el descanso y conforme con las instrucciones de los médicos de evitar viajes aéreos a corto plazo, el obispo Curry no participará de ningún evento en persona durante lo que resta del mes de junio.
El obispo Curry insiste en expresar su agradecimiento por la gran cantidad de oraciones y buenos deseos recibidos, y cuenta con el apoyo de todos ustedes para seguir adelante. La Oficina de Asuntos Públicos compartirá actualizaciones a medida que estén disponibles.