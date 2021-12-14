Thursday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. Eastern

Join Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, Washington Bishop Mariann Budde, the Rev. Glenna Huber, and other local and national leaders for a livestreamed celebration of Epiphany, the season of light, from the Church of the Epiphany in Washington, D.C.

This Epiphany, we will proclaim that we recognize Christ alive and moving wherever people are looking, acting, and loving like Jesus. Bishop Curry will invite Episcopalians to commit afresh to becoming vibrant, loving, healing, truth-telling embodiments of Jesus and his light—in our communities and in our nation.

The worship service will feature the witness and voice of a diversity of people who are the face of Christ—from ordained Episcopal ministers to unhoused people who are also leading the church. Artists will include Kory Caudill, composer and musical director for Concert for the Human Family, and Chanda Leigh Adeogba, lead musician for Imagine Church-Atlanta.

Bishop Curry also will offer a videotaped address to the nation later that day.

How to Participate

Congregations: A livestream embed code is available for congregations that would like to add the stream to their website. Click the “share” icon in the upper right corner of the video above to find the code. Congregations can also share the Facebook feed from The Episcopal Church and are invited to host a Facebook watch party as part of their Epiphany observance.

Individuals: Join us live on this page, Thursday, Jan. 6, at noon Eastern, or on our Facebook page. Consider hosting a watch party and inviting friends and neighbors to join you online for the service.

We are becoming a church that looks and acts like Jesus. Learn more here.