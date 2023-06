Health update, July schedule for Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

Throughout the month of June, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry received further testing and monitoring following a Memorial Day weekend hospitalization for internal bleeding and heart arrythmia.

Under the care of a cardiologist and an endocrinologist, Bishop Curry has followed orders to rest, and his medical team continues to closely monitor and treat his atrial fibrillation as well as an aortic aneurysm discovered June 16 during a transesophageal echocardiogram with cardioversion. His doctors are also conducting a variety of tests to diagnose and treat the cause of the original internal bleed.

While Bishop Curry will continue to work from home in July on a reduced schedule, his doctors have approved some travel. He plans to be present at Episcopal Youth Event and It’s All About Love—solely to preach at and participate in the opening services. He will continue to rest and engage in medical care during his usual August vacation.

Bishop Curry offered the following statement: “I want you to know I am mindful of the power of prayer in tandem with good medical care, and I am blessed to be receiving both. I love what I do and cannot wait to be back actively serving our Lord and the church. I also know that the God who gave us a soul also gave us a body and a mind, and as we are to care for our souls, so we are to care for our bodies. I am in a season where I am called to be mindful about the care of my body. In that spirit, though, I am looking forward to attending Episcopal Youth Event and It’s All About Love, even at a more limited level, as a kind of Christmas in July since much of this is like Advent—a time of waiting on test results and considering various treatments. Thank you so much for all your prayers, and please know I am also praying for you.”