House of Bishops elects Armed Forces and Federal Ministries bishop suffragan and Navajoland provisional bishop, reaffirms trans rights
At The Episcopal Church’s House of Bishops spring gathering, 122 bishops gathered March 8-13 at Camp McDowell in Nauvoo, Alabama, for a time of retreat.
In his opening sermon, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry challenged the group by asking how they live into the fact that they are bishops of a church that is both “Good Friday and Easter,” where there is death and new life all at the same time.
“Not one of us has ever been a bishop in this moment of the church’s life before; there are no experts; there’s nobody who knows how to do it,” Curry said, “but last time I checked my Bible, Jesus said, ‘Wherever two or three gather in my name, I’m going to show up.’”
He added: “You and I have been called to be bishops, as Mordecai said to Esther, ‘for such a time as this,’ when Good Friday and Easter are indistinguishable. And this Jesus has the truth of eternal life.”
Read full transcript of Curry’s sermon.
Scheduled events included a day pilgrimage to Montgomery, Alabama, with visits to the Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and conversation with Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
“We went to Montgomery not as tourists to consume, but as pilgrims to pray,” Curry said, reflecting on the visit. “We went on pilgrimage to holy places to remember those enslaved and abused in the institution of chattel slavery—and the martyrs and witnesses who labored for a society in which there is ‘liberty and justice for all.’ … We went as pilgrims following Jesus and his way of love.”
The Very Rev. Miguelina Howell, chaplain to the House of Bishops and dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Connecticut, delivered a homily for Sunday Eucharist. She invited those present to reconsider traditional interpretations of the story in the Gospel of John of the Samaritan woman at the well.
“Change begins from within at the personal and institutional levels,” Howell said. “The Samaritan woman was courageous, and her bravery did not translate into arrogance. She allowed herself to be vulnerable. She felt seen by Jesus. Jesus spoke to her soul. Jesus spoke to her story. She made the most of the encounter at the well.”
Read full transcript of Howell’s sermon.
In its March 12 business meeting, the House of Bishops electedthe Rev. Ann Ritonia, former Marine Corps major,to the position of bishop suffragan for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries. While the initial election was declared null and void due to a single ineligibly cast vote, Ritonia was then elected on the first ballot of the second election.
Most recently, Ritonia served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church and Parish Day School in the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. She is the recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendations, and the Recruit Honor Graduate Award. Ritonia also served as a member of the Chaplain Selection Committee for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries for seven years.
“I so look forward to working with the Rev. Ritonia,” said Curry. “We are very fortunate to have her coming on board, and I wish her every blessing in this crucial ministry.”
Ritonia’s consecration date, pending consents, is set for Sept. 30 at St. John’s Church, Lafayette Square.
The bishop suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries is a Department of Defense-appointed Ecclesiastical Endorser with responsibility for Episcopal chaplains and congregations in the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The Office of Armed Forces and Federal Ministries supports federal chaplains who provide spiritual and day-to-day support for those in the military, Veterans Affairs hospitals, and prisons.
Also in the business meeting, the House of Bishops confirmed the recommendation of the people of the Navajoland area mission to appoint the Rev. Barry Beisner as their bishop provisional. Beisner served previously as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, and, since 2019, has served as assisting bishop in Navajoland with a focus on the formation of new clergy—in collaboration with his wife, the Rev. Ann Hallisey.
The Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, bishop for pastoral development, referenced Resolution D080 from the 80th General Convention, which calls for the empowerment of The Episcopal Church in Navajoland to call its own leadership, including any necessary amendments to church canons at the 81st General Convention.
Recalling its March 2022 statement of love and continued support for transgender people and their families, the House of Bishops reaffirmed its commitment in a resolution responding to current legislative actions in 41 states targeting trans people. “We urge all in our church, in all the countries in which The Episcopal Church is found, to create safe spaces and shield all people from harassment based on gender identity, and to join in advocacy to protect them from discriminatory laws,” the resolution states.
The bishops also passed a resolution honoring the life and ministry of the Rt. Rev. Frank T. Griswold III, the 25th presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, who died on March 5. The resolution remembers Griswold for being a leader “who, rooted in the fullness of the human experience, encouraged us, in tracking down the Holy Ghost and in gathering up the fragments, to pray all our days, that we might grow more deeply into the love of and longing for God, and so might become prayer itself.”
La Cámara de Obispos elige obispo sufragáneo de las Fuerzas Armadas y Ministerios Federales y obispo provisional de Navajolandia y reafirma los derechos de los transexuales
En la reunión de primavera de la Cámara de Obispos de la Iglesia Episcopal, 122 obispos se reunieron del 8 al 13 de marzo en Camp McDowell en Nauvoo, Alabama, para un período de retiro.
En su sermón de apertura, el obispo primado Michael Curry retó al grupo preguntándoles cómo viven el hecho de que son obispos de una Iglesia que es a la vez «Viernes Santo y Pascua de Resurrección», donde hay muerte y vida nueva al mismo tiempo.
«Ninguno de nosotros ha sido antes obispo en este momento de la vida de la Iglesia. No hay expertos. No hay nadie que sepa hacerlo. La última vez que revisé mi Biblia, Jesús decía: «Donde dos o tres se reúnan en mi nombre, yo estaré presente».
Y dijo también: «Ustedes y yo hemos sido llamados a ser obispos, como le dijo Mardoqueo a Ester, “para un tiempo como este”. Cuando el Viernes Santo y la Pascua son indistinguibles. Y este Jesús tiene la verdad de la vida eterna».
Lea la transcripción completa del sermón de Curry.
Los eventos programados incluyeron un día de peregrinación a Montgomery, Alabama, con visitas al Museo del Legado, el Monumento Nacional por la Paz y la Justicia, y una conversación con Bryan Stevenson de la Iniciativa de Igualdad de Justicia en la Iglesia Episcopal de San Juan [St. John].
«Fuimos a Montgomery no como turistas para consumir, sino como peregrinos para orar», dijo Curry, reflexionando sobre la visita. «Fuimos en peregrinación a los lugares santos para recordar a los esclavizados y abusados por la institución de la esclavitud como bienes muebles, y a los mártires y testigos que trabajaron por una sociedad en la que haya “libertad y justicia para todos”… Fuimos como peregrinos siguiendo a Jesús y su camino del amor».
La Muy Rda. Miguelina Howell, capellana de la Cámara de Obispos y deana de la Iglesia Catedral de Cristo [Christ Church Cathedral] en Connecticut, predicó una homilía en la Eucaristía dominical en la cual invitó a los presentes a reconsiderar las interpretaciones tradicionales de la historia del Evangelio de Juan de la mujer samaritana junto al pozo.
«El cambio comienza desde adentro a nivel personal e institucional», dijo Howell. «La mujer samaritana era valiente, y su valentía no se tradujo en arrogancia. Se permitió ser vulnerable. Se sintió vista por Jesús. Jesús le habló a su alma. Jesús habló de su historia. Aprovechó al máximo el encuentro junto al pozo».
Lea la transcripción completa del sermón de Howell.
En su reunión de trabajo del 12 de marzo, la Cámara de Obispos eligió a la Rda. Ann Ritonia, ex mayor del Cuerpo Infantes de Marina, para el cargo de obispa sufragánea de las Fuerzas Armadas y los Ministerios Federales. Si bien la elección inicial se declaró nula y sin valor debido a un solo voto emitido sin derecho, Ritonia fue elegida en la primera votación de la segunda elección.
Más recientemente, Ritonia ha sido rectora de la Iglesia Episcopal y Escuela Parroquial Diurna de San Juan [St. John], en la Diócesis Episcopal de Maryland. Recibió la Medalla de Distinción de la Armada, la Medalla del Mérito de la Armada, la Medalla del Servicio de Defensa Nacional, condecoraciones por méritos y condecoración como Recluta Graduada con Honores. Ritonia también se desempeñó como miembro del Comité de Selección de Capellán para las Fuerzas Armadas y Ministerios Federales durante siete años.
«Espero ansiosamente trabajar con la Rda. Ritonia», dijo Curry. «Somos muy afortunados de tenerla a bordo, y le deseo todas las bendiciones en este importante ministerio».
La fecha de consagración de Ritonia, pendiente de consentimiento, está fijada para el 30 de septiembre en la iglesia de San Juan, en la Plaza de Lafayette.
El obispo sufragáneo de las Fuerzas Armadas y los Ministerios Federales es un supervisor eclesiástico designado por el Departamento de Defensa que tiene bajo su responsabilidad a los capellanes y congregaciones episcopales en los departamentos de Defensa y Asuntos de Veteranos, y la Oficina Federal de Prisiones. La Oficina de las Fuerzas Armadas y Ministerios Federales apoya a los capellanes federales que brindan apoyo espiritual y cotidiano a las personas en las Fuerzas Armadas, los hospitales de veteranos y las prisiones.
También en la reunión de trabajo, la Cámara de Obispos confirmó la recomendación de la gente de la misión del área de Navajolandia de nombrar al Rvdmo. Barry Beisner como su obispo provisional. Beisner se desempeñó anteriormente como obispo de la Diócesis Episcopal del Norte de California y, desde 2019, ha ejercido como obispo asistente en Navajolandia con un enfoque en la formación de nuevos clérigos, en colaboración con su esposa, la Rda. Ann Hallisey.
El Rvdmo. Todd Ousley, obispo para el desarrollo pastoral, hizo referencia a la Resolución D080 de la 80ª. Convención General, que pide que la Iglesia Episcopal en Navajolandia esté facultada para llamar a su propio liderazgo, aun si esto exige las enmiendas necesarias a los Cánones de la iglesia en la 81ª. Convención General.
Reiterando su declaración de marzo de 2022 de amor y continuo apoyo a las personas transexuales y sus familias, la Cámara de Obispos reafirmó su compromiso en una resolución que responde a las actuales decisiones legislativas en 41 estados dirigidas contra las personas trans. «Instamos a todos en nuestra Iglesia, en todos los países en los que se encuentra la Iglesia Episcopal, a crear espacios seguros y proteger a todas las personas del acoso basado en la identidad de género, y unirse a la defensa para protegerlos de leyes discriminatorias», expresa la resolución.
Los obispos también aprobaron una resolución por la que se honraba la vida y el ministerio del Rvdmo. Frank T. Griswold III, 25º. Obispo Primado de la Iglesia Episcopal, que falleció el 5 de marzo. La resolución recuerda a Griswold por ser un líder «que, arraigado en la plenitud de la experiencia humana, nos alentó a buscar al Espíritu Santo y a reunir los fragmentos dispersos, para orar todos nuestros días, a fin de que podamos crecer más profundamente en el amor y el anhelo de Dios, y así podamos convertirnos en la oración misma».