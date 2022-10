Presiding bishop announces Episcopal Church delegation to United Nations COP27 conference

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has named 18 delegates—selected from among respondents to a churchwide call—to represent the presiding bishop’s office next month at the 2022 United Nations climate change conference. It is the eighth year the presiding bishop has convened Episcopalians in the urgent work of climate change advocacy in the global forum.

The 27th session of the Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP27, will be held Nov. 6-18 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. This year’s hybrid platform allows for a wider representation of Episcopalian delegates, who will participate virtually and in person in daily events.

“This is a pivotal moment when global leaders are taking seriously the witness of the American faith community,” said the Rev. Melanie Mullen, The Episcopal Church’s director of reconciliation, justice, and creation care. “We are seeking to lead the way in demanding a moral approach to addressing climate change and insisting that the communities that are impacted first and worst by climate change won’t be left behind.”

This year’s delegation will focus on advocacy around accountability for what the UN calls “loss and damage,” noted Bishop Marc Andrus, head of the delegation.

“Loss and damage is the devastation experienced by vulnerable communities, most often Black, brown, and Indigenous communities—devastation of such a magnitude that whole ways of life are lost, and whole communities are forced to relocate,” he said. “We will seek to be in solidarity with such communities, and to amplify their voices that demand justice. Such solidarity is in keeping with our commitment to the Beloved Community proclaimed by Jesus.”

All are invited to meet the delegates and learn more about global climate advocacy from an Episcopal faith perspective at a Nov. 1 online kickoff and prayer event at noon ET. Learn more and register.

The delegates—who will complete in-depth advocacy training and host public reports, discussions, and events throughout the process—are as follows:

The Rt. Rev. Marc Andrus, Episcopal Diocese of California, delegation head

Coco de Marneffe, Episcopal Diocese of New York

Justin Dehnert, Episcopal Diocese of New York

The Rt. Rev. Francisco Duque, Episcopal Diocese of Colombia

Christopher Fullerton, Episcopal Diocese of West Texas

The Rt. Rev. Carol Gallagher, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts

Seán Hansen, Episcopal Diocese of Chicago

Emily Hennen, Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina

Aisha Huertas, Episcopal Diocese of Virginia

John Kydd, Episcopal Diocese of Olympia

Kelsey Larson, Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts

The Rt. Rev. Mark Lattime, Episcopal Diocese of Alaska

Ethan Marshall, Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida

Kara-Lyn Moran, Episcopal Diocese of New York

Ayesha Mutope-Johnson, Episcopal Diocese of Texas

Dr. M. Paloma Pavel, Episcopal Diocese of California

Katie Ruth, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania

The Rev. Anna Shine, Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina

Anita Urassa, Convocation of Episcopal Churches in Europe

Delegates will report back on their experiences during an online closing event at noon ET Nov. 30, open to all. Learn more and register.

At The Episcopal Church’s 80th General Convention in July, the House of Bishops passed a statement titled, “Expressing the Mind of the House on Climate and Our Vocation in Christ.”



The statement notes: “As people of faith, we are not without hope, but the sustainability of God’s creation demands our action. Confronting climate change and environmental degradation has never been more urgent. As members of The Episcopal Church, we are committed in baptism to resist evil, seek God’s will, treat all people with dignity, and strive for justice and peace. Living into these promises, we must face the climate crisis for the sake of love of God and neighbor.”



The 80th General Convention also passed a resolution encouraging continuing church participation in COP meetings to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, among other commitments to the work of addressing global climate change and environmental justice.

In addition to the delegates, all Episcopalians are encouraged to participate in and promote global climate justice during and beyond COP27, as well as to join the delegates in intentional prayer prior to and during the conference.

The delegation is supported by the following Episcopal Church offices: Global Partnerships/UN office; Department of Creation Care; and the Office of Government Relations. For more information, email Phoebe Chatfield or Lynnaia Main.